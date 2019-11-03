A cynical middle-aged man has a fresh perspective on everything writes Kunal Rao

I was one of those clueless kids who followed the herd. I really hadn’t formed any opinions about things. I was a bit like the child from Taare Zameen Par — I was mostly lost in my own world of fantasy, and didn’t really pick my head up to see what options were available. I guess I’m a late bloomer, and I don’t mind that. It’s better than getting burned out at 28 doing something you hate!

As a stand up comedy artist in India today, there are pros and cons.

Pros: I get to take afternoon naps!

Cons: There’s no one to wake me up!

Look, comedy is thoroughly enjoyable. I love creating. And creating a show from scratch is a very pleasurable experience. It has its difficulties — writer’s block, distractions, competition, offense, political correctness, lack of money, lack of audience — but with hard work and silliness, it’s all good!

My new show Done which premiered on Amazon Prime captures the midlife crisis I went through over the last few years. It tries to break the format of how comedy is “supposed to be” as per “experts”.

It’s low energy, subtle, intimate and personal, because being unique is as important as being funny! I honestly just let my authentic self emerge in the show, and ran with it.

My director, Karan Asnani and I thought a lot about how to make it look, and we definitely enjoyed the process! It’s real and relatable — someone I know called it “real-atable” and honestly, that’s the best description I’ve heard!

I usually tell small anecdotal episodes of my life. Interactions with my family, friends, strangers, dates, and even my maid! There’s plenty of history to talk about as well. I enjoy dipping into traumas in the past to create break-throughs in the present that I can share in the future!

I also like to hit classic comedic topics like dating, generation gap and bad driving, but with my own take on it. And trust me, a cynical middle-aged man has a fresh perspective on everything!

Looking forward to more stand up! I hope to have another ready in a year. I also have a podcast in the pipeline, but they will both take some time. Until then I’ll just take each day as it comes!

— Co-ordinated by Nichola Pais