5 amazing innovations that are amazing replacement to single-use plastic

Necessity is the mother of invention. And we must admit the fact that there are a number of inventions that make our life a whole lot interesting and easier. With the growing threat to the environment because of plastic, there are certain innovations to lessen the burden on the Mother Nature. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day 2019 speech at Red Fort, urged people to eliminate the single-use plastics. The ban on single-use of plastic means the elimination of plastic bags, cups, plates, bottles, straws, and sachets. According to Global Citizen, each year, around 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the world’s oceans.
With the growing need for awareness to get rid of pollution caused by plastic, we look at five amazing innovations as a replacement to plastic.
Edible Beer Six-Pack Rings
We all are aware of the devastating effects six-pack rings cause to the environment. Florida’s Saltwater Brewery has introduced an innovative approach to beer packaging. They have come up with six-pack rings that are 100 percent biodegradable and edible. The rings can actually be eaten by fish without harming them.
Oyster-shaped cases for handmade soaps
A Kerala Government recognised women’s enterprise ‘Holy Lama’ makes long-lasting fragrances using super essential oils that are known to balance mind, body, and soul. The brand uses palm leaves from areca palm to create cases for their soaps.
Leaf Lids
Arekapak is a Berlin-based start-up by two young women that have developed palm leaf-based packaging for food including fruits and vegetables. The products can easily be thrown onto composing after use. The women created designed bowls and lids from areca leaves as a part of a thesis.
Edible Water Bottles
A UK based start-up has come up with an edible water bubble made using seaweed to help marathon runners. The aim is to provide water in a container without harming the environment. The capsules are known as ‘Ooho’ and are edible, and tasteless.
Paper Bottles
L’Oréal’s eco-beauty range ‘Seed Phytonutrients’ comprises of products that are made using natural ingredients and are cruelty-free and paraben-free. While talking about the products, one must also have a look at the packaging. The packaging is eco-friendly that is recycled and recyclable. The outer part of the bottle is compostable and water-resistant. While the inner part is using recyclable plastic.
