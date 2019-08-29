5 amazing innovations that are amazing replacement to single-use plastic

A Kerala Government recognised women’s enterprise ‘Holy Lama’ makes long-lasting fragrances using super essential oils that are known to balance mind, body, and soul. The brand uses palm leaves from areca palm to create cases for their soaps.

Leaf Lids

Arekapak is a Berlin-based start-up by two young women that have developed palm leaf-based packaging for food including fruits and vegetables. The products can easily be thrown onto composing after use. The women created designed bowls and lids from areca leaves as a part of a thesis.

Edible Water Bottles

A UK based start-up has come up with an edible water bubble made using seaweed to help marathon runners. The aim is to provide water in a container without harming the environment. The capsules are known as ‘Ooho’ and are edible, and tasteless.

Paper Bottles

L’Oréal’s eco-beauty range ‘Seed Phytonutrients’ comprises of products that are made using natural ingredients and are cruelty-free and paraben-free. While talking about the products, one must also have a look at the packaging. The packaging is eco-friendly that is recycled and recyclable. The outer part of the bottle is compostable and water-resistant. While the inner part is using recyclable plastic.