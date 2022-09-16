20 creative wedding favors ideas that will make your guests smile

A beautiful and elaborate Indian wedding includes many elements such as an inspiring venue, lovely food, ancient rituals, beautiful dressing and much more. As part of the event, a key factor is the Indian wedding invitation and also sweet wedding favors. favors are small gifts that are given to guests by both the bride and groom, as a way of appreciating them for attending the wedding and celebrating the elegant occasion with them. There are many types of favors available, but keep in mind that you don’t have to be an expensive one. It should be something that is meaningful, inspiring, fun and something that surprises the guests and makes them smile or laugh.

Though the idea of giving wedding favors is just a matter of personal choice, still it is to be noted that it is a wonderful way of showing your appreciation to family and friends who have attended the wedding. Here is a look at 20 unique wedding favor ideas from which you can pick a suitable one:

1. Scented candles in a glass jar with your names printed on one side, something that’s really useful to guests afterward for a long time.

2. Colorful, handmade fans that have a beautiful image or which can be customized with a photo, one that guests will keep long afterward

3. Sweets in a box with a coupon that can be redeemed at a local fast food or restaurant are sure to keep the lips smacking.

4. If it is a winter wedding giving guests favors like shawls, stoles or muffles will be a lovely surprise. pack them healthy into small paper boxes,

5. Bakery chocolate chip cookies are put into a lovely gift metal box that can be used afterward as a jewel box, cash box, or for trinkets.

6. How about lots of small gifts like small potpourri bottles, chocolates, small wrist watches or bracelets, coupons, and makeup items put into a bag created from handmade paper?

7. If you want something eco-friendly, check out potted plants, which are an inexpensive gift option that can be poked into customized boxes.

8. Homemade jams or locally sourced honey jars are yet another way of saying how much you appreciate those who have attended the wedding.

9. Personalized key chains with a very elegant or striking look, and finish are certainly much loved because they can be used long afterward

10. Handmade soaps with lovely scents with flowers and face mist are favors that are sure to ring a bell with the guests.

11. Tea bag sachets and other aromatic instant coffee powder packed neatly into lovely drawstring bags are sweet items that guests can enjoy long afterward.

12. Small embroidered purses, handbags, or sunglass boxes are lovely trinkets are items that will be used long afterward by guests and a nice memorabilia

13. A box with dry fruit and nuts is something that guests will enjoy much with their family. It can be eaten as such or used in sweet recipes

14. Try the junk box in the form of a small trunk with many items like mints, tutti-frutti, mentos, small chocolates, key chains, gift hamper, small scent bottles, etc

15. How about a box with various beauty items like face lotion, scents, face masks, cream, sunscreen, a small mak-up kit, men’s aftershaves, hair gel, etc

16. A bag filled with assorted dry Indian sweets drenched in rose essence is indeed a fresh surmise that guests will enjoy with family

17. Lovely mugs or cups made with sweet print designs on the surface will be much cherished by guests who can use them later

18. A potli bangle bag with trinkets like chains, bindi, bracelet, ring, earrings, and a similar one for men’s items

19. Tea light candle holder made from metal and with elaborated carving work is a lovely item that can be used on occasions and also shown off to others

20. Brass idols with attached diyas are a lovely favor that can be used as a showpiece item else used every day in the pooja room

It is to be noted that giving wedding favors is quite a trend today, so it is a must to check out after selecting a bright Indian wedding invitation. Whether it is a Mehndi ceremony, the Sangeet, or the reception, these are the most thoughtful ways of thanking guests, especially when you can’t find a wedding gift to give them.

