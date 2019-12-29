126 Indian New Years: Some steeped in tradition, some modified by modern day politics

Radical Sikhs argued that the calendar would give more power to their cause. Others felt sharing a calendar culturally unites Sikhs and Hindus. Finally, in 2003, the Nanakshahi calendar was ratified. Today 90% of the gurudwaras use it. But critical dates on the Nanakshahi remain the same as the Hindu calendar. This ensured that the most critically important stuff like Holi and Diwali celebrations happen together for both communities. It is another matter that Punjab also celebrates Baisakhi on April 13 as the mark of a New Year. And, according to the Nanakshahi, the year starts on March 21. Thus, two more New Year days.

The advent of spring and the vernal equinox brings with it a surfeit of New Year days. They may not be as politically contentious but each has its own mythological, religious and agrarian stories. The Telugu and Kannada New Year, Ugadi or Yugadi, is on March 25 in 2020, when Maharashtra will celebrate Gudi Padwa. Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, earlier known as South Canara, celebrates with Kerala, marking the beginning of the Malayali New Year with Vishu which will fall on April 14th. The same day Assam will celebrate its Rongali Bihu, while its neighbour West Bengal will be ringing in Pohela Boishakh.

The next concentration of regional new years, close to the autumn equinox, is linked to Diwali and celebrated by the merchant community. Like most things Gujarati, Marwaris and Jain New Year too is after all dhanda nee vaat when new account books are opened.

The monsoon months would have been the only time without a New Year had it not been for aapri Parsi community. They may be the smallest community in the country but they give us three New Years. Ancient Zoroastrians used the Achaemenid Calendar, which celebrated the vernal equinox or March 21 as Navroz. The Shehanshahi Parsis follow a 365-day calendar and will celebrate New Year on 16th August in Gujarat and the next day in Maharashtra. The Kolkata community has to decide which of these days they will pick while Kadmi Parsis follow a slightly different 12-month time frame and mark their New Year a whole 30 days before the Shehenshahi. In 1906, a Bombay Parsi founded the Zarthosti Fasili Sal Mandal, which declared that the ‘original’ calendar was the most logical with some changes. According to this, March 21 was New Year. If it weren’t for the triple excuse of tucking into a Parsi feast, these calculations would be very confusing.

Synagogues in Kerala and Mumbai will mark a new beginning on Rosh Hashanah in October while Buddhists celebrate Losar in December. And Moharram, the New Year according to the Hijri Islamic calendar, could fall on August 21st this year. Whether in Bengal, Odisha on neighbouring Bhutan/Nepal, Santhal adivasis have three different New Years while the Gonds of central India have their own two depending on how much they have moved from animism to mainstream Hinduism.

As the multiple New Years mark a beginning, this land sends out a loud and clear message against homogenisation... Only expected in a land where the recall value of the 1987 hit Mr India is a character called Calendar!