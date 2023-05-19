Zeenat Aman reacts to article on her 'mixed ethnicity', clarifies her mom was NOT German Christian: 'Check facts before posting'

Zeenat Aman | Instagram

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to her official Instagram account to fact check an article which had put her on a list of Bollywood celebrities with mixed ethnicities. Zeenat called out the news portal and also requested to "double check the facts" before posting such information.

"From Zeenat Aman to Nargis Fakhri, Bollywood stars with mixed ethnicities," the headline of the article read.

Zeenat Aman REACTS to article on her 'mixed ethnicity'

She shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story and clarified her mother was not German Christian. The veteran star also revealed that she is not fluent in German.

Zeenat Aman wrote, "I'm happy to be in the company of these beautiful actors, but a sincere request to double check the facts before posting such articles. My mother was not 'German Christian'. She was an Indian Hindu, whose second marriage was to a German man. My father was an Indian Muslim. This is publicly available information, including on my Instagram. I am also NOT fluent in German, at most I can understand a smattering. Danke." For those unversed, Danke means 'Thank you'.

In her next Instagram story, Zeenat Aman shared her post about her mother. The post features throwback picture of the actress with her mom. In the caption, she called her mother an extraordinary, elegant, intelligent, and feisty woman.

"She was a practicing Hindu and she epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not stop her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan. Later, after they had separated, she fell in love with and married a wonderful German man, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand on my own two feet and to live life on my own terms. She was truly the wind beneath my wings," her caption read.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11, 2023, and she has been quite active on the photo-video sharing platform.

The actress rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970 and in the same year, she stepped into the world of Bollywood. She made her debut in the film ‘The Evil Within’ alongside legendary actor Dev Anand.

Zeenat Aman made a mark in the Hindi film industry within a short span by working in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Dharam Veer, Dostana, and others.