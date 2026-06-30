Zayn Malik Urges Global Support For UNICEF Relief As Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 1,700 | Video

Zayn Malik Urges Global Support For UNICEF Relief As Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 1,700 | file pic & unicef

Washington: Singer Zayn Malik has appealed to his followers to support humanitarian relief efforts in Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the country on June 24, leaving widespread destruction and a growing humanitarian crisis.

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The earthquakes devastated communities in the state of La Guaira, with emergency teams continuing search-and-rescue operations amid collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure.

Zayn highlighted the scale of the disaster and called for urgent public support for ongoing relief operations. Stressing the immediate needs of affected families, the singer urged his audience to contribute to UNICEF's response fund.

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"The needs are enormous, and every bit of help can truly make a difference," Malik said on his Instagram account, encouraging donations to help deliver essential aid to children and families impacted by the catastrophe.

According to UNICEF, the relief teams are currently working on the ground to provide emergency assistance, including medical supplies, clean water and sanitation kits, specialised child protection services, psychosocial support for traumatised children, and the establishment of safe learning spaces for displaced students.

As of June 30, relief organisations continue coordinating with local authorities to assess the long-term impact of the disaster and expand humanitarian assistance across the affected region.

The appeal comes as India has intensified its humanitarian mission under Operation Amistad. The Indian Embassy in Venezuela announced that India has deployed a 41-member rescue team, an Indian Army Field Hospital, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft, 30 tonnes of relief supplies, six tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cube portable hospitals to support rescue and medical operations.

In a statement shared on X, the embassy said, "#OperationAmistad India has intensified its efforts for disaster relief in Venezuela with a healing touch to those affected by the earthquake."

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The mission also reaffirmed India's commitment to standing with Venezuela during the crisis under the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed India's assistance, stating that a comprehensive field hospital has been established in Caracas to treat earthquake victims.

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According to CNN, citing National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, the death toll has risen to 1,719, with 22,619 people affected, including 5,034 injured.

Authorities have reported 855 damaged buildings, of which 189 have completely collapsed, while 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the June 24 earthquakes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)