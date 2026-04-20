Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Asha Bhosle's Asthi Visarjan In Varanasi; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

A week after the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, her family performed the immersion of her ashes in the Ganga in Varanasi on Monday (April 20). The rituals were carried out by her son Anand Bhosle, in the presence of close family members, including granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

According to visuals from the ceremony, Zanai was seen getting visibly emotional and breaking down while performing the final rites. The family followed traditional customs and prayers on the banks of the Ganga, fulfilling the late singer’s wishes.

Zanai had earlier shared a heartfelt note mourning her grandmother’s loss. She wrote, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my bestfriend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me everyday when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with.. These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way (sic)."

She further added, "She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to comeback to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again PS : this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to."

Asha Bhosle's death

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, a day after being admitted due to a chest infection and exhaustion. She was 92. Her last rites were conducted with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar on April 13.