Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teases new superhero footage, adds fresh look to familiar characters

Filmmaker Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated version of the 2017 movie "Justice League", which the internet hivemind refers to as the 'Snyder Cut', has finally met its wait, with a new trailer released on Sunday. It teases new superhero footage, and a new look to... let's just say, a few familiar old faces.
The 'Snyder Cut' will arrive on streaming platform HBO Max on March 18.
For beginners, the trailer shows a LOT of new footage, to the point one might imagine they're looking at a markedly different movie, both in content and tone, and no, it's not all in black-and-white. Looks like some of the much-needed VFX fixes are now in place, and the overall aesthetic looks less like an ugly mess of flimsy CGI and more like an edgy passion project of Snyder's... which is okay, since it is after all what was promised.
In addition, the new trailer features a new score from composer Junkie XL, who was replaced by Danny Elfman in the 2017 film. There's more of Cyborg, more backstories of superheroes like the Flash and Aquaman, which the original film lacked.
Finally, yes, there's more of the Joker as well. Completely unironically, the Joker says, "We live in a society," among other things. You can watch the new trailer here:
The 'reason' we have a Snyder Cut
But why all the hype? For the uninitiated, the 2017 Warner Bros project featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.
But Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had to leave the "Justice League" sets during post-production due to a family tragedy.
The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film''s reshoots.
However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.
The theatrical release of the movie was followed by DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans petitioning the studio to release the original cut of the film from Snyder.
Warner Bros finally announced in May last year that Snyder''s version would come to HBO Max in 2021.
Chris Terrio has penned the screenplay for the Snyder Cut, with the story by Terrio, Snyder and Will Beall.
Executive producers are Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Terrio, while Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producers.