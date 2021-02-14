Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' teases new superhero footage, adds fresh look to familiar characters

Filmmaker Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated version of the 2017 movie "Justice League", which the internet hivemind refers to as the 'Snyder Cut', has finally met its wait, with a new trailer released on Sunday. It teases new superhero footage, and a new look to... let's just say, a few familiar old faces.

The 'Snyder Cut' will arrive on streaming platform HBO Max on March 18.

For beginners, the trailer shows a LOT of new footage, to the point one might imagine they're looking at a markedly different movie, both in content and tone, and no, it's not all in black-and-white. Looks like some of the much-needed VFX fixes are now in place, and the overall aesthetic looks less like an ugly mess of flimsy CGI and more like an edgy passion project of Snyder's... which is okay, since it is after all what was promised.

In addition, the new trailer features a new score from composer Junkie XL, who was replaced by Danny Elfman in the 2017 film. There's more of Cyborg, more backstories of superheroes like the Flash and Aquaman, which the original film lacked.

Finally, yes, there's more of the Joker as well. Completely unironically, the Joker says, "We live in a society," among other things. You can watch the new trailer here: