Yuvika Chaudhary Shares Cryptic Post On 'Respect & Loyalty' After Prince Narula Makes SHOCKING Accusations Against Her

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary | File photo

Former Bigg Boss contestants and power couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in October 2024. However, it looks like there is trouble in their married life. In a shocking turn of events, Prince shared a video to accuse his wife of not informing him about the delivery of their daughter. While Yuvika has not reacted to his claims, she recently shared a cryptic post on social media.

On her Instagram story, Yuvika shared a photo with featured pictures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The text on the photo read, "I only need this from you - Trust, Respect, Care, Loyalty."

Take a look at her post here:

Prince Narula's shocking accusations

In the video, the actor revealed that he was busy with a shoot in Pune when he received a call about Yuvika’s delivery. Prince recalled rushing from Pune to Mumbai to be there for Yuvika. He also revealed how his parents were informed last minute too and that they were furious about the same.

"Ek toh mujhe pata bhi nahi tha ke baby ho raha hai, mujhe kisi aur se pata laga, pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise tha," he said.

Prince celebrates birthday without Yuvika

Prince, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Sunday (November 24), shared a series of pictures with his daughter on Instagram and penned an emotional note. He also revealed that they have named her Ekleen.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA. Dil tu jaan tu jad tah mai jeena mere jeen di vaja tu ❤️❤️ happy birthday mera bachu papa aapko 30 min milne k liye Roadies chod ke aaye 14 hours ka road travel 3 hours ke flight sab bhul gya aapko dekh kar ❤️ papa ke jaan ho aap betuuuuuu ekleen ko papa se zyda koi pyar nahi karta 💪🏻 papa gonna protect u always and Thanku mere life main aane k liye or mere zindagi main khushiya dene k liye 🎁 #prileen."

Yuvika was missing from the photos in which Prince is seen celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake.

Prince, Yuvika's love story

Prince and Yuvika met and fell in love during their stint together in Bigg Boss 9. The couple got married in 2018 and embraced parenthood after six years of marriage.

They often share adorable pictures and videos on Instagram and they never miss a chance to shower praise on each other.

The new parents are yet to reveal the face of their little one.