YRKKH Actor Mohsin Khan Confirms Wedding With Tamanna, Shares FIRST Video From Intimate Wedding

Television actor Mohsin Khan married his partner Tamanna in an intimate ceremony. Two months after announcing their engagement, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has now shared unseen glimpses from his wedding.

According to the video shared by Mohsin on Tuesday (October 6), the couple got married on October 3. The clip features several moments from their intimate ceremony, including Tamanna getting ready for the wedding, the couple walking hand-in-hand and exchanging rings before posing together for pictures.

Mohsin shared the wedding video on Instagram with the caption, “Qabool…Qabool…Qabool.”

The video ends with Mohsin and Tamanna smiling for the camera as they begin their new chapter together.

Just two days before sharing the wedding video, Mohsin had posted a picture with Tamanna and seemingly hinted at their marriage. “The Day MashaAllah,” he wrote alongside the photograph.

Mohsin Khan And Tamanna's Engagement

Mohsin had announced his engagement to Tamanna in August, leaving his fans pleasantly surprised. Sharing pictures from the occasion, the actor described his partner as a “crazy, beautiful, confident and sensitive” girl who is always laughing, teasing, hoping and praying.

"The first time we looked at each other, the first time i held your hand to the first time you sang “Hum toh bhai jaise hai waise rahenge” I knew something within me settled. I had found my Person I was always told that when your forever person arrives, it will somehow become the easiest and yet the most important decision you will ever make," he penned.

Mohsin went on to say that he believed their story was probably written in the stars. As he spoke about beginning a new phase of his life filled with love and friendship, he also shared a line from a movie.

"Mohabbat kya hoti hai ye toh mai nai jaanta, Lekin iss k liye dil se ek dua zaroor nikalti hai ke iski aakho mai kabhi aasu naa aaye…hamesha hasti rahey…Ab issey Mohabbat kahey toh Mohabbat sahi."

Mohsin Khan's Work Front

Mohsin became a household name with Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also appeared in television shows including Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, among others.