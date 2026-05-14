'YouTube Bak****i Combat Sport': Sidharth Bhardwaj Takes Dig At Rajveer Shishodia-Ajaz Khan's Viral Fight Video - Watch

Sidharth Bhardwaj / Ajaz Khan / Rajveer Shishodia | Instagram

On Wednesday, a video of Ajaz Khan and Rajveer Shishodia fighting went viral on social media. The video was shared by the latter on his Instagram, in which the two were verbally abusing each other. On Thursday, Sidharth Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share a video in which he sarcastically reacted to Ajaz and Rajveer's video, and took a dig at them.

In the video, Sidharth requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (he took the name of the former sports minister) to appeal in the Olympics to start a new sport, 'YouTube Bak****i Combat Sport', because there are unemployed and skilled fighters like Ajaz and Rajveer who will participate in it. Watch the video below...

Sidharth captioned the video as, "As a big fan of YouTube ba*****i combat sport!! I am proud and now dare to dream for the sport to once become a part of the Olympics and the Gold will be ours. We have the most skilled fighters in the sport of badmosi combat sport!! (sic)."

Netizens React To Sidharth Bhardwaj's Video

After watching Sidharth's sarcastic video taking a dig at Ajaz and Rajveer, netizens have also hilariously reacted to it. A netizen commented, "Bhaiyaa ye ham Bachpan me khelte the (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhai, now he is coming at you for controversy 😂😂😂 be ready (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Ful dhulam dhulai chalu rakhte ho aap sab ki ek bhi mauka nahin chhodate dhone ka 😂😂 badmosh kahate Hain (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Now, let's wait and watch whether Ajaz and Rajveer will react to Sidharth's video or not.

Rajveer Shishodia Vs Rajat Dalal Controversy

Earlier, Rajveer had made it to the headlines because of his major viral social media feud with Rajat Dalal. Their social media fight had turned into threats of physical violence and required police intervention.