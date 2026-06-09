'Your Smile Lights Up My Whole Heart': Anil Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For Daughter Sonam Kapoor Wins Hearts- Watch VIDEO

Anil Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For Daughter Sonam Kapoor Wins Hearts- Watch VIDEO |

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor turned 41 on June 9, 2026. Marking his daughter's birthday, Anil Kapoor shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, showcasing Sonam's journey through different phases of life, from her childhood to marriage and motherhood. Along with the video, he penned a heartfelt note, calling her his greatest joy and saying, "Your smile lights up every room and my whole heart."

The video featured several cherished moments from Sonam's life, including clips of Anil holding her as a baby, glimpses from her wedding, her pregnancy journey, and precious memories with her son. Sharing the montage, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sonam. So much has been said about you, but none of it can truly capture just how precious, beautiful and deeply loved you are...Your smile lights up every room (and my whole heart), and your warmth touches everyone fortunate enough to know you."

Anil further expressed that every day feels special because of Sonam. Showering his daughter with love and blessings, he added, "Not just on your special day, but every single day, I simply want to wish you all the happiness your heart can hold. May life, and everyone you hold close continue to shower you with love, laughter and countless beautiful moments - the kind of moments that make a life unbearably beautiful!"

He concluded the note with a sweet message, writing, "Love you so much beta!" Responding to the post, an emotional Sonam Kapoor commented, "Love you daddy."

Apart from her father Anil Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities also showered Sonam with love and warm wishes on her birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a sweet comment that read, "Happy birthday Veere... Love you... have the biggest one," while Ayesha Shroff kept it simple and affectionate, writing, "Happy birthday kiddo."

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 41st birthday on June 9, 2026. The actress is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu Ahuja, in August 2022. Sonam often shares glimpses of her family life on social media and frequently speaks about balancing motherhood with her professional commitments.