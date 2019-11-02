'You will never cease to amaze me': Preity Zinta's birthday greeting for SRK is ek dum Dil Se

As Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan ringed in his 54th birthday on Saturday, several of his friends from the fraternity stormed the social media with their best wishes which are just dripping love.

Ayushmann Khurrana who is playing the role of a bald man in his upcoming release 'Bala' extended his best wishes for the birthday boy and also expressed his excitement on playing a fan of the star who is seen imitating his style in the film. "Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I'd insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian," he tweeted.