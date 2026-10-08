'You Were Like A Brother' Daya Nayak's Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar, Recalls Their Ab Tak Chhappan Bond | X - DayaBNayak

Mumbai: The sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar at the age of 75 on Thursday left the film fraternity and his fans shocked. Among those remembering the actor with an emotional tribute was retired ACP and encounter specialist Daya Nayak, whose life inspired Patekar’s character of Inspector Sadhu Agashe in the 2004 crime thriller Ab Tak Chhappan.

Nayak shared photographs and videos with Patekar on his X account and described the actor as a close friend and brother. In an emotional post, Nayak wrote, “I can’t quite believe you are gone… we spoke just a few days ago, and somehow the thought that that was our last conversation feels impossible to believe.” Recalling Patekar’s portrayal of a police officer, Nayak said the actor did not merely play a cop but made audiences understand “the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer.”

“Such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me,” Nayak wrote.

I can’t quite believe you are gone… we spoke just a few days ago, and somehow the thought that that was our last conversation feels impossible to believe....such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me..you didn’t simply portray a police officer—you made people understand the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer. And you did it with such honesty and depth..But beyond the actor was the friend—the Nana I could always count on. Warm, dependable, generous and always there when it mattered.I will miss you terribly. I feel incredibly lucky to have known you, and most of all, to have called you my friend and brother..Till we meet again, Nana..You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, always.Om Shanti 🙏 — DAYA NAYAK (@DayaBNayak) October 8, 2026

Nayak recalls their personal bond

Remembering their personal bond, Nayak added, “But beyond the actor was the friend—the Nana I could always count on. Warm, dependable, generous and always there when it mattered. I will miss you terribly. I feel incredibly lucky to have known you, and most of all, to have called you my friend and brother.”

Nayak also shared a video with FPJ in which Patekar is seen speaking warmly about their decades-long association. In the video, Patekar recalled that they had known each other for nearly 30–32 years and had interacted extensively even before Ab Tak Chhappan was made.

So many memories, so many little flashes of a life shared.. they are all coming to me today..Nana was family to me.I remember working in a small restaurant as a young boy, watching Ankush and being completely blown away by this actor. I then wanted to meet the man behind that performance. By God’s grace, there came a time when we were meeting almost once a week while he was shooting for Ab Tak Chhappan..Life really does come full circle. From watching him on a screen to having him become such an important part of my life.I know we are never promised enough time, but I wish we had more of it. So many more conversations, laughs and memories left to make.This video that I am sharing is a deeply personal one that Anna sent to me on my retirement last year.. so humbling 🙏Rest well, Nana. Till we meet again. ❤️ — DAYA NAYAK (@DayaBNayak) October 8, 2026

Patekar credits Nayak for film's success

Patekar credited Nayak for helping him prepare for the role and said the film’s success was largely because of the police officer’s contribution. “You kept meeting me continuously for six-seven months, giving me information. We used to sit together with the entire research file,” Patekar said.

He further recalled how Nayak would explain incidents and police experiences to him, adding that several scenes in the film were based almost exactly on the incidents narrated by the officer. “Thank you very much. You have played a very big role in taking my career a little higher,” Patekar said in the video.

Patekar also praised Nayak not only as a police officer but as a human being and friend. “There are many good police officers, but as a human being you are amazing, and as a friend you are amazing. For anyone—not just for me—you never hesitate to get up and help even in the middle of the night,” he said.

Also Watch:

Shared struggles and retirement advice

The actor also spoke about their similar backgrounds and struggles, saying that both had experienced difficult childhoods and a modest life. Patekar then spoke about Nayak’s retirement and urged him not to simply sit idle. “You won't sit idle. You'll keep doing something or the other. You have opened a school in your village; you'll do something for that. Sitting quietly is just not in your nature,” he said.

In a particularly personal message, Patekar advised Nayak not to take up another job merely for money. He told him that if he wanted to work, he would suggest something that would give him satisfaction and pride. “You have reached such a high level in life, so don't take up a job in any company just for money,” Patekar said.

Towards the end of the video, Patekar called Nayak his “younger brother” and invited him to his farm after retirement. “I salute you. I love you very much. You are like a younger brother to me. Whenever you want, this home is yours. Come to the farm… now you are retired, so come over. I am very proud of you. Love you, babu,” he said.

Videos recall friendship and film legacy

In another video shared by Nayak, he is seen meeting Patekar and touching his feet. Patekar immediately stops him, embraces him warmly and the two exchange greetings. Ab Tak Chhappan, directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, was released in 2004. Patekar played Inspector Sadhu Agashe, a character inspired by Nayak. The film was followed by Ab Tak Chhappan 2 in 2015.

Also Watch:

Nana Patekar died in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. His son Malhar confirmed his death and said it was due to natural causes. The actor is set to be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and Indian cinema.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/