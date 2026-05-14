'You Noticed Me...': Alia Bhatt's Savage Reply To Troll Saying She Was Ignored At Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Goes Viral

Actress Alia Bhatt won praise online for her calm and witty response to a social media troll following her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actress, who has been representing India and a global beauty brand at the event, recently became the target of online criticism after one of her red carpet videos went viral.

For those unversed, in the viral clip, Alia was seen walking the Cannes red carpet as photographers clicked pictures of her. However, some social media users claimed that the actress was not receiving enough attention from the international media and began mocking her online.

33 yaşındaki Hint asıllı İngiliz aktris Alia Bhatt, Cannes Film Festivali'nde hiçbir kameramanın dikkatini çekmemesiyle gündem oldu. pic.twitter.com/heMSuSb1TW — Medyanın Elli Tonu (@Medyanin50Tonu) May 14, 2026

Amid the trolling, Alia shared a reel on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing her regal appearance in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. While many fans praised her elegant look, one user commented, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Instead of ignoring the comment, Alia responded with a graceful yet sharp comeback that grabbed attention online. Replying to the troll, the actress wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”

Her response soon went viral, with fans applauding the actress for handling the negativity with confidence and humour rather than aggression. Many social media users praised her for maintaining grace under criticism and turning the moment in her favour.

Alia has remained one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities at Cannes this year, making headlines for her fashion appearances, interviews, photoshoots, and public outings throughout the festival.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Alpha, which is scheduled to release in July. She also has Love & War lined up alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is expected to release in January 2027.