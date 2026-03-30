'You Guys Are Rage Baiting Me': Arpit Bala Reacts To Hyderabad Concert Controversy After Spitting At Fan- Watch VIDEO

Arpit Bala Reacts To Hyderabad Concert Controversy |

Singer Arpit Bala has recently been in the headlines for reacting angrily during his Hyderabad concert. He reportedly threw a bottle at fans and later spat on them. He has now addressed what really happened in a YouTube video, giving fans a glimpse into his side of the story. Bala explained that during the concert, he was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Bala claimed that when the second bottle hit his eye, it broke his flow. He said he got angry and reacted to what had been done to him. He further explained that some people threw a bottle at him and then refused to acknowledge it. When he looked them in the eye, they avoided eye contact, which made him lose his temper and abuse them. "Out of impulse, maine unke upar thook diya, wo nahi karna chahiye tha mujhe," said Bala.

The singer stated that while his actions might be drawing more attention online, there was also a serious safety threat to him during the concert. Bala described that for some members of the audience, his concert had become just a "spectacle" rather than a show. He also urged fans not to link his internet persona with who he is in real life.

"Aap khud hi cheezein utha ke fek rahe ho and everything hen you expect me to not do anything about it, i think it's a bit unfair," said Bala. He further justified his reaction but also admitted that he regrets his actions. "Wo boundary mat cross karo na yar," he added.

He then recalled that a similar incident had happened during a concert in Bangalore. Describing the situation, Bala said someone tried to pull him down from behind, which led him to grab the person and twist their arm. He added that in cities like Delhi and Kanpur as well, some people have thrown cigarettes, vapes, and other objects at him. Bala said this was the fourth time such an incident had occurred. Reacting to it, he said, "You guys are f**king rage baiting me."

The singer concluded by saying he is now tired of such behaviour and will take stricter steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.