'...You Don't Get To Call Yourself Liberal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Asks Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh To Watch Out For Evil Eyes; Dhurandhar 2 Director Thanks

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Asks Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh To Watch Out For Evil Eyes |

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge and shared his thoughts on X on Thursday, April 9, 2026. He warned director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh about "evil eyes" and called out writers and actors who were "mocking" the film while labeling it propaganda. Vanga praised the film as "outstanding" and criticized those who do not want to see the truth.

Vanga wrote, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mocks Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock." He further added that he does not know when truth started getting labeled as "propaganda," sarcastically calling it "strange times."

Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.

Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026

Vanga then went on to praise Aditya and Ranveer, saying, "I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega. Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega. Poora khet jalana padega." He also mentioned that he watched Dhurandhar 2 last night and found it an "outstanding film."

Reacting to Vanga's heartfelt post, Aditya Dhar wrote a letter-style comment: "Mere Pyaare Sandeep, I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect." The Dhurandhar 2 director added that he has always admired how Vanga backs his cinema without doubt or noise, and said this conviction reminds everyone to trust their own voice and just go with it.

Mere Pyaare Sandeep,

I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There’s a real honesty and belief in that and it’s something I truly respect.

I’ve always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise.

That kind of… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 9, 2026

Aditya then wished his fellow filmmaker all the best for his upcoming film Spirit, ending his post with: "Really looking forward to it. And if there’s ever anything I can do, I’d genuinely love to help a brother. Thanks again!"

While Dhurandhar 2 released in cinemas on 19 March 2026, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is officially set to release worldwide on 5 March 2027.