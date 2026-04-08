'You Can't Separate Me From...': Is Thalapathy Vijay Calling Out Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam For 'Defaming' Him 30 Days Before Elections? Watch VIDEO

Thalapathy Vijay breaks silence on divorce |

Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), continues to remain steady on the professional front despite his ongoing divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam. Breaking his silence on the divorce, the actor-turned-politician addressed the matter during a public gathering on Wednesday. He called out "people" for creating the chaos in order to defame him just 30 days before the elections.

Vijay is contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election and is in full swing with political rallies. During one of the rallies, he said, "The people around me waited for many years & tried to defame me 30 days before the elections." To many, it seemed that Vijay was directly referring to his wife. The actor added, "That didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people."

#ThalapathyVijay about his divorce issue:



"The people around me waited for many years & tried to defame me 30 days before the elections. That didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people."pic.twitter.com/cZX4uq8tXJ — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 8, 2026

People instantly started connecting this statement with Trisha Krishnan, the actress Vijay is allegedly believed to be having an affair with. A user tweeted, "No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from Trisha. Now it all makes sense." Another angry fan wrote, "He had an illegal affair, and now he’s giving a ‘mass’ speech on top of that, what a joke."

No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from Trisha.

Now it all make sense...



நீ கொஞ்சம் வாய மூடிட்டு இரு na pic.twitter.com/gXGsenAfEq — Tamilarasan_senthilvelavan (@Tamil_sm03) April 8, 2026

Vechchathu illegal affair ithula mass speech vera tharkuri 🤬 — Santhosh (@SanthoshR2020) April 8, 2026

While talking about his personal front, Vijay also took a dig at Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. He called the DMK-ruled government a "cash box alliance" and claimed that they built the coalition on "looted funds." Referring to the ruling government as a "caretaker government," Vijay said they lack real authority. He concluded his speech by saying, "For others, this may just be an election, but for those in the TVK, it is an emotion."

Sangeetha Sornalingam |

Sangeetha Sornalingam formally filed a divorce petition against Vijay in February 2026 at the Family Court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. In her petition under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, she alleged that their marriage had irretrievably broken down, citing infidelity, “mental cruelty,” emotional neglect, and desertion—including claims that Vijay maintained an extramarital relationship with an actress. She is seeking dissolution of the marriage, permanent alimony, and residence rights while the case proceeds.