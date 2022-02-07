'You cannot find the fragrance of motherland anywhere in the world': Lata Mangeshkar on visit to Indore

Lata had arrived in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on December 2, 1983, to participate in a music concert, ‘Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Rajni’, to be held at the Nehru Stadium on December 4. Lata became nostalgic while talking to Padmashree Abhay Chhajlani in Indore in 1983.

Chhajlani was receiving here at Indore airport. Lata Mangeshkar was deeply connected with Indore, but did not perform or engage in any social events in the city after this concert— one of her biggest ever. An incident that pained the sensitive and loving heart of the singer happened back in 1983. Arjun Singh, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, back then, had organised a programme for help in building Abhay Prashal.

Abhay Prashal is an indoor stadium in Indore that was built with the initiative of Abhay Chajjlani. Maharaja Raj Singh Dungarpur was a close friend of Lata Mangeshkar and a part of this initiative taken by the CM and Chajjlani. Chajjlani later won the Padma Shri, as well. A concert was organised to gather enough funds to build the stadium. Lata had agreed to an invite from the Maharaja to perform. The event was to be held at the Nehru Stadium.

It was Lata’s first-ever concert in Indore in her grown up years. However, a member of Legislative Assembly, Suresh Seth, stood against the concert as it was taken ahead with his competition, Chajjlani. Lata was staying at Shreemaya at that time.

She was rehearsing before her concert. Seth reached there with his supporters and launched a protest. His supporters and he shouted slogans against Lata at 4.30 pm. Following this, the then CM Singh used force to arrest Seth. That evening, true to her word, Lata performed.

However, everyone could see that Lata was depressed. The incident was widely publicised. The environment was negative. Lata still performed, but the pain of the incident stayed in her heart for a long time. To please her and show admiration for her work, the Lata Mangeshkar Alankar Award was announced by CM Arjun Singh.

According to the announcement, the state culture ministry was to hand out the award every year. Every year,Lata was persuaded to return to felicitate young singers, but it never happened. The incident was so depressing that she never wanted to come back. Mayor Kailash Vijaywargia went to meet her thrice to invite her.

He wanted to make up for it. But she never returned. She came only twice, but was never part of any social programme. Once, when she came here for some personal reasons and left, she spent the day with Bhaiyyu Maharaj and one other person.

She glanced out the window of her car and always took the car to see her birthplace. She was noticed by local residents doing this during both her visits to the city. Earlier, she said, “You may have visited any of the other gorgeous cities of the world, but when you come to the land where you were born and your feet touch the soil of your birth city, you feel a fragrance. You don’t find such kind of a pleasure anywhere in the world.I’m experiencing the same feeling now.”

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:14 AM IST