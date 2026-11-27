You Can See Everything Review: Nathan Fielder Turns Elizabeth Holmes’ World Into A Fascinating Cinematic Experiment | File photo

Title: You Can See Everything



Directors: Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim



Cast: Elizabeth Holmes, Nathan Fielder, Billy Evans, Amanda Seyfried, Christopher Abbott, Lance Oppenheim



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 4 stars



Review



Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing start-up Theranos, has spent years insisting the world misunderstood her. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim seem less interested in deciding whether she is telling the truth than in watching how long she can sustain her version of it. You Can See Everything turns this uneasy proposition into a documentary that is part interrogation, part absurdist comedy and part experiment in how readily cameras can complicate the truth they claim to capture.



With Holmes awaiting her prison sentence, the filmmakers gain access to her domestic life with partner Billy Evans, filming conversations, routines and the peculiar dynamics of a household where conviction appears plentiful, even when credibility is not. Fielder's deliberately awkward, deadpan questioning cuts through the polished evasions with disarming simplicity. Holmes's insistence that she has never lied, coupled with her apparent inability to grasp the implications of her own answers, produces moments of comedy that are as uncomfortable as they are entertaining. Evans, meanwhile, makes for an equally revealing subject, his swagger and controlling tendencies adding another dimension to the spectacle.



The film's audacious shift in narrative perspective after Holmes's incarceration is where it truly distinguishes itself. Rather than simply concluding her story, the directors expand their enquiry into the mechanics of filmmaking itself, blurring the boundaries between observation, reconstruction and performance. The resulting narrative turns increasingly unpredictable, inviting viewers to reconsider what they have witnessed and how much of it has been shaped by the camera, the edit and the filmmaker's own interventions. Though its sprawling runtime occasionally tests patience, the structural gambit is largely rewarding.



Actors’ Performance



Holmes is a fascinating, frequently exasperating presence, her unwavering gaze and carefully calibrated expressions leaving viewers uncertain whether she believes her own narrative or is simply adept at defending it. Evans is no less unsettling, while Fielder's restrained persona provides an effective counterpoint. Amanda Seyfried's involvement later injects a contrasting energy into the film.



Music and Aesthetics



Oppenheim alternates expansive coastal imagery with uncomfortably close framing, creating an intimacy that can feel invasive. The editing and score reinforce the film's shifting moods, subtly reminding us that even candid footage is shaped by creative choices.



FPJ Verdict



Inventive, unsettling and wickedly funny, You Can See Everything is a remarkable exercise in documentary filmmaking. Despite its occasional indulgences, its audacity, humour, and narrative ingenuity make it well worth watching.