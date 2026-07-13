'You Arrived & Made Everything Brighter': Surbhi Jyoti Names Daughter Seher After Her Popular Qubool Hai Character

Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Daughter's Name | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti has revealed the name of her baby daughter, and the announcement has a special connection to one of her most loved on-screen characters. The actress named her daughter Seher, a name that holds sentimental value for her fans as well. The revelation came as Surbhi celebrated her baby girl’s one-month milestone. She welcomed her daughter on June 13 with her husband, Sumit Suri.

Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Daughter's Name

Sharing an adorable note on social media, Surbhi introduced her little one with the words, "सहर | Seher Like the First Light of Morning, You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter. She also marked her daughter’s one-month milestone with the hashtag #happyonemonth."

Sharing an adorable photograph, Surbhi posted an image of a delicate floral arrangement being held by her baby's hand.

Check it out:

The name Seher comes from one of Surbhi's characters in the popular television show Qubool Hai. The actress played the iconic role of Zoya Farooqui in the series, which earned her widespread recognition and a strong fan following.

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri's Wedding & Romance

Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand on October 27, 2024. Their friends from the television industry, including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer, Suyash, Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh among others were present at the duo's nuptials.

The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of their music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played husband and wife. In May 2024, Surbhi had made her relationship with Sumit official on her Instagram.

Surbhi is best known for her performances in popular television shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin 3. Sumit, meanwhile, has appeared in several television and film projects over the years.