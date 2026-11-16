'You Are Truly A Man Of Your Word': Sanam Teri Kasam Producer Gifts Harshvardhan Rane Luxury Car

Sanam Teri Kasam Producer Gifts Harshvardhan Rane Luxury Car | Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in 2025, and the film received a fantastic response and became a hit at the box office. On Monday, Harshvardhan took to Instagram to inform his fans that the producer of the film, Deepak Mukut, had gifted him a luxury car. Well, the actor got a Land Rover Defender, and reportedly, the cost of the car is around Rs. 3.50 crore. However, the exact amount has not yet been revealed.

Harshvardhan Rane thanks Deepak Mukut

Harshvardhan shared a picture of Deepak gifting him the car and wrote, "Deepak Sir I’ve been part of many promises, but you stand apart. You’re truly a man of your word. Sir, just as I stood outside your office (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) last year, alongside fans requesting the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, I’ll be back at your doorstep with them on my birthday next month."

He further requested Deepak to give approval for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and wrote that the script and the director would be of the producer's choice. "Will you grant me and the fans this birthday wish, sir?" the actor concluded.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release

In 2025, Harshvardhan, along with a few fans, went to Deepak's office and requested the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, which was originally released in 2016. The movie was re-released on February 7, 2025, and it took an opening of Rs. 4.25 crore and went on to earn Rs. 33.18 crore net in India, taking its combined lifetime total to Rs. 42.28 crore net domestically and Rs. 54.20 crore gross worldwide.

Sanam Teri Kasam 2

After the re-release success of Sanam Teri Kasam, there have been multiple reports about the sequel to the film. But it is yet to go on the floors.

Meanwhile, the re-release success of STK surely gave Harshvardhan's career a boost.