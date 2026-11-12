Yes Dear Actor Anthony Clark Passes Away At 62; Co-Star Mike O'Malley Mourns His Death

Yes Dear Actor Anthony Clark Passes Away At 62 | Instagram

American actor Anthony Clark, known for playing the role of Greg Warner in the sitcom Yes Dear, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 62. Mike O'Malley, who played the parallel lead in the show, took to Instagram to announce Anthony's death. He shared a picture with his late co-star and mourned his demise. Mike wrote that he was a fan of Anthony before they became friends.

Mike wrote a long post which read, "Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection, we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations, and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing. I was a fan before I was a friend."

The actor revealed that he had spoken to Anthony three weeks ago, and he had him laughing loudly as he always did. Mike further wrote, "Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of Yes Dear, which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. He invested his money well and essentially retired after we wrapped. Rest in peace, Tony (sic)."

Anthony Clark's cause of death

According to reports, the actor passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

Anthony Clark's famous TV shows and movies

Apart from Yes Dear, the actor was known for starring in shows like Boston Common, Soul Man, and others. He also starred in a few Hollywood movies like Dogfight, The Thing Called Love, My Uncle Rafael, and others. We are sure that the actor's fans would be very sad to know about his demise.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.