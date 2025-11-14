Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 14: Abhira & Arman Celebrate With Family As AI Scandal Comes To An End

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Friday, November 14), Abhira explains to the crowd at the ball how her fake video was created using AI. She then calls out the people who made her life difficult after the video went viral. Abhira helps them understand how AI can also be useful, sharing how it helped her create a picture of her parents, who are no longer in this world.

After everything is sorted, Arman and Abhira share a sweet, intimate moment. Meanwhile, Maira is seen making an apology craft for her parents. Instead of the usual way of saying sorry, she chooses to make two coupon diaries, one each for Abhira and Arman, to use whenever they want. These coupons include cute gestures such as hugs, laundry, cleaning and more.

Later, Abhira and Arman decide they should celebrate, now that the scandal has come to an end. She then suggests celebrating Children's Day in a big way to bring smiles to everyone’s faces. At first, Kajal and her family refuse to attend the party, but Abhira and Shivani persuade them. Once they agree, Sanjay lashes out at his wife Kajal for making the decision on his behalf. She replies that it has been years since he made decisions for her, but not anymore.

At the end of today's episode, Kajal and Shivani are seen in the kitchen preparing lunch for their respective children. In between, Shivani praises Kajal’s brooch, to which she replies that it was given to her as a gift by Tanya (her daughter-in-law). Kajal then goes on to praise her daughter-in-law for contributing to the business without anyone’s help. This leaves Tanya worried, wondering how they will react once they discover the scam she has committed.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 15 Episode

In the promo, Abhira and Arman learn about the scam Tanya has committed in the business. However, Abhira suggests forgetting everything and making a fresh start. Later, the entire family finds out about Tanya’s scam. The promo ends with Shivani slapping Kajal.