Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Pranali Rathod Confirms Relationship With Aashay Mishra? Netizens React To Instagram Post

Did Television actress Pranali Rathod, known for playing Akshara Goenka Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, just confirm her relationship? There has been much speculation about Pranali being in a relationship with Aashay Mishra. Putting a full stop to all the rumours, Pranali just posted a few pictures that seem to be indirectly putting a stamp on their relationship.

Pranali posted a collage of 4 pictures on her Instagram story from her recent vacation trip to a beach. In two of the pictures, Pranali is seen posing with Aashay. She captioned it with "Happiest" along with a red heart.

A user took a screenshot of her story and posted on a Reddit thread titled "Pranali and Aashay Mishra almost official" To this, one reacted, "They look so cute and geniune. Hope they ended well their relationship."

Pranali and Aashay worked together as the lead pair in the Colors TV show Durga: Atoot Prem Kahani, where Pranali played the titular character Durga and Aashay portrayed Dr. Anurag Singh Rathore. Their on‑screen chemistry was appreciated by viewers during the show’s run from September 16, 2024 to January 5, 2025 before it went off air.

Pranali Rathod is known for her breakthrough role as Akshara in the long-running family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which earned her widespread appreciation. She later starred as the titular Durga in Durga– Atoot Prem Kahani alongside Aashay Mishra, where her performance and on-screen presence were widely praised. Aashay Mishra gained recognition through shows like Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta before pairing with Pranali as Dr. Anurag in Durga- Atoot Prem Kahani.

The rumours about their relationship started when fans spotted a viral video of them celebrating Holi, enjoying each other’s company off‑screen. Later, an Instagram post by Aashay with a mystery girl, thought to be Pranali, and her sweet comments on his photos fueled more speculation. Their cute posts together, like Pranali calling him “Pingsss” on his birthday, made fans wonder if they were more than friends. While neither has confirmed anything, their on-screen chemistry and social media interactions keep the chatter alive.