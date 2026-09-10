'Yeh Nagma Hai?': Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar's Co-Star Makes Rare Appearance; Netizens Fail To Recognise Her - Watch

Nagma Makes Rare Appearance | Instagram / YouTube

Actress Nagma, who ruled the silver screens in the 90s and early 2000s, made a rare appearance on Wednesday at a press conference of Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). She has been away from the limelight, and now, her videos from the press meet have gone viral on social media. Nagma was considered one of the hottest actresses of the 90s, and as she has gained weight, netizens were shocked to see her and couldn't recognise the actress. However, many fans came forward and supported the 51-year-old actress instead of fat-shaming her.

Netizens React To Nagma's Appearance

A netizen commented on the video, "Omg she put on so much weight but still beautiful miss old movies loved watching her (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Ye Naghma hai???? (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "Why people always compare. With age everything changes and it's normal, let it be human being, animal plants everything. It's nature (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Who Is Nagma?

While of course the Millennials would know who Nagma is, we are sure the Gen Z and Gen Alpha would wonder who she is. The actress was a prominent name in the Indian film industry in the 90s and early 2000s. She made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Baaghi, and later went on to star in movies like King Uncle (opposite Shah Rukh Khan), Suhaag (opposite Akshay Kumar), and others.

Apart from Hindi films, Nagma also featured in many Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri movies. Her song Lehnga Utha Dem Remote Se opposite Ravi Kishan is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs. Her last movie was Thela No 501 (Bhojpuri), which was released in 2008.

Will Nagma Make A comeback?

The actress' rare appearance has surely grabbed everyone's attention. So, it will be interesting to see whether we will get to watch her in movies again.