'Yeh Expected Nahi Tha Tumse': Samay Raina Slams YouTube Over New Update - Watch Video

Samay Raina Upset With YouTube's New Update | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina on Tuesday shared some videos on his Instagram stories in which he slammed YouTube for their new update. He said that the views of India's Got Latent season 2's latest episode are better than those of a previous episode; however, the likes were fewer. Samay revealed that he did some research and came to know about the new update on YouTube.

Samay said, "If you see the views of India's Got Latent episode 5, it is more than the Karan Aujla episode already. But there weren't that many likes. I did some research and came to know that YouTube has come up with shi***** update of all time."

He explained that earlier, when a video was watched for at least 30 seconds, it was counted as a view. However, now YT has an update in which even if a person just clicks on a video and watches it for a second, it will be counted as a view.

Comedian Expresses Disappointment

Samay further stated that this is not what he expected from YouTube. "Itna ganda update. What the hell?" He said that he is very disappointed with this update. The stand-up comedian stated that an actual view means someone has actually viewed the content, and now this is just a glance, not a view.

Samay added, "I was very happy that the episode with Archana Puran Singh broke records, but now I am seeing that I am getting views for free. Sad bro! What the f*** does it mean now? My special was the most-watched special with 75 million views. Now, what's the use of those views? Anyone will post anything tomorrow will get 100 million views."

India's Got Latent next episode

Meanwhile, everyone is eagerly waiting for the next episode of India's Got Latent season 2, as it will feature Rakhi Sawant.