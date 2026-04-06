'Ye Mujhe Bike Pe Pickup Karte The': Tabu Winks While Reminiscing About Early Days With Akshay Kumar At Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch In Mumbai- Watch VIDEO

Tabu Winks While Reminiscing About Early Days With Akshay Kumar |

During the press conference for the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla, actors Akshay Kumar and Tabu reminisced about working together after nearly 25 years. Akshay noted that while he has been in the industry for around 35 years, he has known Tabu for over 38. Sharing a lighter memory, Tabu revealed that Akshay used to pick her up on his bike when they used to attend the dance academy together.

Akshay said, "I want to tell you about Tabu... I have been in this industry for around 55 years, but I have known Tabu for 38–39 years." The actor then revealed that they used to go to the dance academy together. Akshay added, "Ye bhot kam janon ko pata hai (Very few people know this)."

Adding to the story, Tabu said, "Aur ye mujhe bike pe pickup karte the," while looking towards Akshay. She then winked at the media present.

Talking about working with Akshay after 25 years, Tabu said, "Actually, 25 saal ye bhoot ban gaye the meri life se." To this, Akshay joked, "And you think they will believe." He then clarified that everyone had been busy with other things in their lives, and Bhooth Bangla came along at the right time and place, finally reuniting them. Akshay added, "Ye sahi film thi" for him, Tabu, and Priyadarshan to come together. He further assured the media and his fans that they will not have any complaints about them not working together in the future.

The highly anticipated trailer of Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has dropped today, giving fans their first glimpse of the quirky horror-comedy. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani Ji, and Rajesh Sharma.

Sharing the excitement on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk 🧟‍♀️ #BhoothBanglaTrailer out now! (sic)."