'Ye Baburao Ka Style Hai': Ishaan Khatter Spills Drink On Pants During Date With Girlfriend Chandnii Bainz In Bandra- Watch VIDEO

Ishaan Khatter Spills Drink On Pants During Date With Girlfriend Chandni Bainz In Bandra | X

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted with his girlfriend Chandnii Bainz enjoying their time at a restaurant. However, it seems the actor “quite literally” spilled the tea on his pants while chilling with her. Amid the moment, he was also seen requesting the paparazzi not to film the situation.

Ishaan was spotted at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, along with Chandnii. As they stepped out of the café, he was seen holding a drink that accidentally slipped from his hand and spilled all over his white pants. The couple paused for a moment in shock, while the paparazzi called out, “Ishaan bhai.”

Ishaan Khatter was out with GF Chandni Bainz and literally spilled the tea.



He begged the paps with folded hands not to record a video. Paps replied: "Yeh hi toh chalega 😂" pic.twitter.com/5ToSBrmxdq — Chota Don (@choga_don) April 19, 2026

Seeing photographers recording him, Ishaan requested, "Chor de bhai, ye to chor de." To this, the pap responded, "Yahi to chalega."

Later, as Ishaan walked out of the restaurant holding Chandnii’s hand with his pants stained, the paparazzi joked, "Ye bade bade deshon mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai." Ishaan replied in return, "Ye baburao ka style hai."

Where Ishaan was donning a rust orange shirt and white pants, his girlfriend Chandnii was seen in casual brown t-shirt and pink pants attire.

Who Is Ishaan Latter's Girlfriend Chandnii Bainz?

Ishaan Khatter’s girlfriend, Chandnii Bainz, is a Malaysian-born model and actress who has gradually built her career in the entertainment and fashion industry. Born and brought up in Malaysia, she began working in modelling at a young age and later expanded her portfolio with brand collaborations, editorial shoots, and digital campaigns. She gained wider attention after moving to India, where she has been exploring opportunities in modelling and acting within the Hindi entertainment space. In India, Chandnii is associated with fashion shoots, influencer collaborations, and aspiring acting projects, steadily building her presence in the industry.

Rumours about Ishaan and Chandnii dating first started circulating in 2023, when they were reportedly spotted together on multiple casual outings and dinner dates in Mumbai.