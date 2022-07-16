Yash Tonk opens up about his upcoming film Haryana

Yash Tonk is best known for Balaji Telefilms’ TV serial Kaahin Kissii Roz. He has also been a part of films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Ishq Vishk, among others. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor at the trailer launch of his latest film, Haryana, which is directed by Sandeep Baswana and will release on August 5.

When asked about the role he is playing in Haryana, Yash reveals, “I am playing the eldest brother named Mahender. He is very sorted and also the narrator of the film. He is one individual who likes to take his family along.”

Talking about his acting journey so far, he shares, “I didn’t get much time to think about my journey. I can’t complain to God. He has been very kind to me. I am not a person who keeps thinking about anything. I rather focus on my work.”

With several actors turning producers, we ask him if he would like to venture into production too. “I am still thinking of being a producer. Yet let’s see. I love acting, and I know if we get into production, then it is a huge responsibility, and then I will not be able to focus on my acting,” Yash explains.

Actors always have several ups and downs, and Yash is no exception. “Look! Ups and downs exist in every profession. I have been working now for many years. In TV now, I am called whenever there is something worthwhile. Every age group needs different characters. I want to retire gracefully. Right now, I am offered roles in accordance with my age, and I am happy going pretty well professionally,” he avers.

Yash has had a long and fruitful association with Ektaa Kapoor. When probed if he is in touch with her, he says, “No, I am not in touch with Ektaa. The last show I did with her was Pavitra Bandhan – Do Dilon Ka. That lasted for four and a half years. Sometimes there are so many characters; we don’t fit into that bracket. They need a younger lot. Very few shows have the protagonist as the lead in the older age group.”

However, the actor showers praise on Ektaa and her production house. “Balaji is like a home to me. Whenever I get any offer, I will never ask anything. We have been made because of Balaji. Ektaa is wonderful because Balaji bana aur Balaji se bahut log bane. Balaji has always taken people along with them and given work to actors/technicians,” he gushes.

On a parting note, Yash spills the beans on his future projects. “I have just completed a web series called Bouncer Nagar. Yes, I am debuting on a digital platform with this series. I am playing Chikki Pehlwan in it. This is an individual character. It’s sort of negative but served with a pinch of comedy. Mallika Sherawat is also in this show. This is the first comedy web series. Yes, I do comedy well. I think this should premiere in August or September,” he concludes.