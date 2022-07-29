Yami Gautam Dhar shares, 'A good marriage is nothing but great companionship between two people.'

Pic: Instagram/yamigautam

Yami Gautam Dhar has wowed audiences with powerful performances in films like A Thursday and Dasvi. However, the one role she enjoys playing the most is that of the life partner to hubby Aditya Dhar. The two tied the knot on Jun 4, 2021; however, due to work commitments, they couldn’t go on a honeymoon. Currently, the actress and her husband are enjoying a much-needed vacation in London. The Free Press Journal had recently caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Do you cook?

When you have a fantastic cook (Aditya), I also cook now. We have certain dishes, so whatever dishes he likes, I cook those for him. I was not a good cook initially. I was good at cleaning, so that was my department at home. Surilie’s (Gautam, Yami’s sister) department was cooking. That’s how we would help mom.

Did Aditya inspire you toward cooking?

Without saying anything, Aditya did all that one does, like how you can inspire the other person. That’s what he did to me when it came to cooking. Everybody in his family is a good cook, and so is he. His brother also has such a beautiful place. It is surrounded by a cool and calm natural environment. Whenever I meet the family, they surprise me with one delicious dish after another. All in their family are great at cooking. I will try to do that.

How do you spend your leisure time?

During my leisure time, I love to go for long walks. Sometimes doing nothing is the best time. Enjoying nature with good thoughts, having good discussions, and laughing bring a lot of positivity and goodness. I am not a shopaholic. My husband pushes me to buy a few things. Whenever he opens my wardrobe, he surprisingly tells me, ‘There is nothing in this wardrobe that may look like it belongs to a star. No one can tell you are an actor’. I haven’t changed my clothes for the last eight years, that’s the way I like it.

What is the message you wish to give to all newly married couples?

I have to say a good marriage is nothing but great companionship between two people. There is love, support and respect, but it also has two people who are rooting for each other and are happy for each other. That’s it. We need not overcomplicate it. There’s nothing like a power couple. You make your stories and your own journey. Keep things simple, keep laughing, keep cooking for one another and be one another’s anchor. That’s what he is to me, and I’m to him.