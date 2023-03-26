Yami Gautam Dhar reveals, 'Promotional strategies like getting mobbed, being spotted or calling fans are very disruptive and won't work for me'

Yami Gautam Dhar | Pic: Instagram/yamigautam

Yami Gautam Dhar has done it once again. Her latest film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has been received well. The film, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar, premiered on Netflix on March 24. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How were your interactions with co-star Sunny Kaushal off camera?

It was always like what we would do on camera. We didn’t have much time as so much happened on the sets, we had to wear prosthetics and thus I would be in a different zone. It always felt there were some layers after layers. It is easier for you to understand when you watch the film.

Since you have worked with both Sunny and Vicky Kaushal, what would you like to share about them?

Both are very diligent and serious about their work. Everything you expect in a good co actor which also contributes to a scene that participation is there in both. They both are very secure as actors. You might be a very good actor or you might have that perception that you are a very good actor but you might not be a good actor. When an actor is secure, you know you are a good actor and both have this common quality in them. They give you that space. They love Punjabi movies.

How difficult is it for you to get out of any particular image?

It is slightly a little difficult. There are many actors but you have to trust yourself, have patience and be able to come out of the image yourself. Consistency is also important. You need to find different scripts which will present you in a different light. There were no expectations from me. There was no image in my first film. It was the character that worked for me.

Go on…

I need to recreate for myself. At that time, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala happened. Most importantly, the family emotional system and their support has worked in my favour thus I survived here. Aditya (Dhar, husband) also comes in that support system.

Why do you not like to make unnecessary noise like getting spotted, etc?

I’m not from that school of thought. We make films for the audience. I don't believe in making that kind of noise as it won't work for me. Promotional strategies like to get mobbed, being spotted or calling fans, I feel it’s very disruptive. Also, for talking to a particular section of senior media, if I am asked to do something for that, I would never like to participate in any such debates.

So, what’s your take on marketing strategies for movies these days?

If something is associated with the film, I will have to support the producer for our film. I am far from creating a perception that I have a huge fan following, whatever organically I have, it’s out there. I feel if your work is good you don't have to encourage this new age culture.

What about your forthcoming films?

Chor Nikal ke Bhaga has just been released. Whatever my films may be, each one’s script will be from different genres. I have a responsibility and thus whatever I do, I have to be completely convinced first. I have Oh My God 2, then there is Dhoom Dhaam, which is complete. I have watched Dhoom Dhaam and I am happy with it. I have not watched Oh My God 2, but those who have seen it are happy. Writer-director Amit Rai has brought in something new to it. It was a great opportunity for me to work with him.