Wuthering Heights On OTT: Where To Watch Margot Robbie's Romantic Period Drama Film

Wuthering Heights |

Fans of period dramas have good news for Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie, as the film is now streaming on digital platforms after its theatrical run. The film, based on Wuthering Heights, brings a fresh cinematic take on the timeless tale of love, obsession, and revenge set against the hauntingly beautiful Yorkshire moors. Wuthering Heights premiered at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on January 28, 2026, and it was released in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Wuthering Heights on OTT

The film is now streaming on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Indian fans can watch it on JioHotstar. Wuthering Heights is directed by Emerald Fennell. It is produced by Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, and Margot Robbie under the banner of MRC, LuckyChap Entertainment, and Lie Still.

Wuthering Heights plot

Wuthering Heights is an intense and destructive tale of Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, who are raised together in the Yorkshire moors and develop a deep affection for each other. Catherine weds the wealthy Edgar Linton rather than Heathcliff, prompting a devastated Heathcliff to depart and return affluent, intent on vengeance. He devastates their families with brutality until his fixation overtakes him, leading to a haunting love tale that endures across generations.

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Cast and characters

The film features Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Vicki Pepperdine as Sister Mercy, Paul Rhys as Heathcliff's father, Jessica Knappett as Mrs. Burton, Millie Kent as Jane, Ewan Mitchell as Joseph, and Amy Morgan as Zillah, among others.

Wuthering Heights FAQs:

Where can I watch Wuthering Heights?

The film is streaming on HBO Max and JioHotstar.

Who stars in the latest Wuthering Heights adaptation?

The film stars Margot Robbie in the lead role of Catherine Earnshaw.

What is Wuthering Heights about?

It is a romantic period drama based on Wuthering Heights, focusing on themes of love, revenge, and emotional turmoil.