World Theatre Day: THESE top five Bollywood stars kickstarted their acting career on stage

Every year, March 27 is celebrated as World Theatre Day. Over the years, Bollywood has imported many actors from the stage. The Free Press Journal highlights five mainstream actors who have routed their way into Bollywood via theatre.

Aparshakti Khurana

Before making a name for himself by being a part of Dangal, a movie that created history, Aparshakti Khurana was a part of a theatre group. The actor then went on to start his journey in front of the camera through television. Well, he is following the exact footsteps of his elder brother, Ayushmann Khurrana, and we are sure that he is on the path to stardom as well.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has been a theatre-worm from a very early age, and she studied theatre as a kid too. For Sanya, even today, films and theatre run parallel. The actress has produced, written and acted in several plays during her college days before making a grand debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, and there has been no looking back for the talented actor ever since.

Ranveer Singh

He needs no introduction. There’s no doubt that Ranveer Singh has brought ‘sheer acting skills’ back into fashion. It’s good to see that the Bajirao Mastani actor has got his due in the industry. During his tenure at Mumbai University, he actively worked in theatre and took part and directed multiple plays as well. The actor has surely come a long way from the world of stage plays to becoming one of the most sought-after lead actors in Bollywood today.

Kangana Ranaut

The actress who made her debut with Gangster also started as a theatre artist. She did theatre under the guidance of Arvind Gaur. She acted in several of his plays, including Girish Karnad-scripted Taledanda. She also played the role of a man herself when her male co-star went missing!

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Before entering Bollywood, Siddhant Chaturvedi used to do plays and was a theatre artist. Siddhant made his debut with Excel Entertainment’s Gully Boy in 2019. However, it was not his first on-screen outing. The young actor had made an appearance in Inside Edge, which was also backed by his debut film's production house.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:56 AM IST