World Music Day 2022: Meet Bros open up about their journey and evolution of music over the years

Singers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh, popularly known as Meet Bros, recently collaborated with Sadhguru to compose Bandeya — the theme song of the ‘Save The Soil’ campaign. On the occasion of World Music Day, The Free Press Journal caught up with the musical duo for an exclusive chat.

“Bandeya is one of the most golden experiences of our journey. Making Sadhguru sing a tune is one of the most magical things that happened after a long time. We love the way Sachet and Parampara sang the song. They are absolute professionals. We think it’s all good vibes that Sadhguru carries with him, and everything falls in place,” Meet Bros share.

Opening up about the process of creating the song and the most exciting part about working with Sadhguru, they reveal, “It was overwhelming to see Sadhguru sing, there was so much aura and positivity, and you don’t need to worry about the sur because he was so on the point. He took just half an hour to sing, and it was amazing how he got his part right.”

Sharing their plans for World Music Day, the duo says that they will be jamming and will hopefully come up with a great tune like every year. The singers also talk about how they keep themselves motivated. “We sing, compose, produce and program together. We do everything together. Our parents were our inspiration because they taught us how to not get too attached to anything and just do our thing and leave the rest to God. We don’t worry much about results because it’s never in our hands. We try to keep it simple and enjoy life. We love everyone, and we don’t have negativity in our hearts for anybody because all we just want is to do good work,” they aver.

Meet Bros have been a part of the music industry for several years. However, they believe that the music scene has changed a lot. They explain, “A lot of people tell us that old songs had a great melody and now the music is not that good. It’s both true and false. In those times, the world was moving at a very slow pace, and nobody was in a hurry to do anything, and they had a lot of time to listen. Everyone used to listen to the same music as fewer Bollywood films were released at that time. Also, there were not many radio stations and TV channels. Today you have 100 different genres, and everyone’s open to listening to new music. There are 100 popular artists who are churning music every day. If there are five members in a family, all of them listen to different kinds of music, and then the next morning, you wake up, and something more interesting is waiting. Nothing lasts these days, so why do we expect music to last?”