World Environment Day 2023: Producer Pragya Kapoor collaborates with an NGO and Indian Navy for cleanliness drive at Carter Road

Producer Pragya Kapoor in association with Ek Saath Foundation cleaned up Carter Road on World Environment Day. Pragya, who is known for her work in producing films like Kedarnath and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has been actively involved in social causes for years. She has always believed that as a society; it is our duty to take care of our environment and work towards making our planet greener and cleaner. This year, the Indian Navy has supported this initiative. It is the 99th week and more and more people are seen joining this great cause.

Pragya and Ek Saath Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works towards improving lives have come together this week. The foundation has also been actively involved in beautifying and maintaining public spaces in Mumbai.

When Pragya was asked about this noble cause, she humbly replied, “With global warming, rising, all know there have been massive changes in the climate over the world. We are trying our best, in our small way to save our planet. Clean-up drives like this are an essential in raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. The theme for World Environment Day is #beatplasticpollution and that’s what we are aiming at."

Pragya’s efforts ‌are commendable and serve as an inspiration to all of us to do our bit for the environment. By taking small steps, we can all work towards making our planet a better place to live in. Recently, Pragya celebrated World Earth Day by planting 310 saplings.