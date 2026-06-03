'Women Are Judged Anyway': Maa Behen Actress Triptii Dimri Opens Up On Criticism, Says It 'Hurts' When People Question Her Intentions

Maa Behen actress Triptii Dimri recently opened up about dealing with scrutiny and judgment. Reflecting on the criticism women often face, the actress said that while she cannot control what people think of her, she chooses to do her work with honesty. However, she admitted that being judged for her intentions is what hurts her the most.

Speaking to Filmfare, Triptii said, "You have to look out for yourself, and that's it. People will talk. Everybody has a right to an opinion, but when they judge your intention, that is when it hurts because you don't know what my intention is." The actress revealed that while there are days when she does not let people's judgment affect her, there are also times when their opinions do get to her.

Addressing how she copes with criticism, Triptii said, "It does pinch you a little, but I use it in acting." She further spoke about the scrutiny women face in society and stated, "Women are judged anyway. Whatever you do, you're judged." The actress therefore advised women to focus on their work and carry it out with honesty.

Triptii added that she puts in her "200%" effort in everything she does and ensures that she feels comfortable and confident in her choices. She also shared that she makes it a point to surround herself with people she loves and those who genuinely love, support and care for her.

Triptii also spoke about the intense scrutiny she faced after the success of Animal. In an interview with India Today, the actress admitted that the criticism surrounding her role felt "unfair" and affected her more than she let on. "I try to put on a strong face sometimes... But it doesn't work that way, it does somewhere, pinch you," she said, adding that she remains proud of the film and her performance. Triptii also pointed out that female actors are often judged more harshly than their male counterparts, stating, "It is not fair, I feel. We are very quick to judge. And only the girl."

Maa Behen is a women-led dark comedy directed by filmmaker Suresh Triveni, known for projects like Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa and Daldal. The film revolves around an unconventional mother-daughter trio, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma, played by Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. Their already chaotic lives take an unexpected turn when a man dies inside their house, forcing the three women to hide the body while navigating a series of hilarious and bizarre situations.