A video of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, aka Raja Bhaiya, went viral on Thursday, in which he was seen snatching the mic from Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh while he was giving a speech. His gesture didn't go down well with Singh's fans, and they started trolling him on social media. Now, one more video has made it to social media in which Raja Bhaiya has given clarification about what happened at that time. He said that he took the mic from Singh, made an announcement and gave it back.

He said, "Hamare bahot hie priya, aur Bhojpuri filmi jagat mein bahot hie lok priya, Pawan Singh, woh aaye. Woh hamare chote bhai ki tarah hai. Unko bolne ne liye mic diya, kuch kaam humko yaad aaya, unse humne mic lekar ke ghushna kari aur mic fir se unko pakda diya (Our beloved Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh came. He's like my younger brother. I gave him a mic to talk to, then I remembered something I had to do, took the mic from him, made an announcement, and then handed it back to him)."

Raja Bhaiya further stated, "Ab isko kuch logon ne kaha ke 'mic chin liya'. Woh hamare parivar ke sadasya hai, chote bhai ki tarah hai. Toh nakarakmak urja ko sakarakmak urja se dabana hai (Now some people said that he had 'snatched the mic'. He is a member of my family, like a younger brother. So, negative energy must be suppressed with positive energy)."

Singh has not yet shared any statement regarding the whole situation.

Pawan Singh's attitude on stage is no secret to people from Bihar and UP. But look at how calmly he reacted when Raja Bhaiya took the mic away from him in front of Bageshwar Dham Baba.Had it been an ordinary person or a stage worker, would he have shown the same patience? I highly doubt it.Why is it that some people only know how to act like a gangster in front of those who can't fight back ? 😂 — Pinki (@PinkiPragya) November 19, 2026

Pawan Singh's fans upset

Fans of Singh were very upset with Raja Bhaiya. They were slamming him on social media and praising the actor for keeping calm despite such behaviour. But let's hope that this clarification makes Singh's fans less angry.

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