Will Trisha Krishnan Say Yes To Vijay’s Political Rival Udhayanidhi Stalin's ₹12 Crore Film? |

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan has reportedly been offered a major film project by Vijay's political rival, Udhayanidhi Stalin. The reports claim that the movie offered to the actress is worth Rs. 12 crore. There are no official confirmation of whether the actress has accepted the offer yet.

As per News 18's report, Trisha has been offered Rs. 12 crore money for the movie offered to her by senior leader of DMK party. The movie is reported to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The thing that has created the buzz online is Trisha is famous for her on-screen presence with Vijay. And her being considered in Vijay's political rival's film has stirred much buzz online. This news came shortly after C Joseph Vijay winning the Tamil Nadu election and swearing the Chief Minister's position.

The development has also sparked debates among fans on social media, with many wondering whether Trisha will accept the big-budget offer or choose to turn it down amid the ongoing political and cinematic discussions.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is an Indian politician and member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), currently serving in Tamil Nadu politics. He is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and has also worked in the Tamil film industry as an actor and producer. Over the years, he has been active in both cinema and politics, gradually taking on a more prominent political role within the DMK.

Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines recently due to the ongoing buzz surrounding her upcoming film Karuppu, starring opposite Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji. The film has been in the spotlight ever since reports of last-minute show cancellations and release delays surfaced on its scheduled release day, sparking widespread discussion among fans. Trisha’s pairing with Suriya has been one of the key highlights of the project, especially as the duo reunites on screen after a long gap, adding to the anticipation.

Trisha has long been known for her iconic on-screen pairing with Vijay, a combination that has delivered several blockbuster films and continues to enjoy a strong fan following. Their chemistry in movies like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi, and Leo has remained one of the most celebrated in Tamil cinema, making them one of the most loved on-screen duos.