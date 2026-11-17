Will Hrithik Roshan's Hiatus Last As Long As Shah Rukh Khan? |

January 2027 will mark two years of YRF’s War 2, a spy-thriller that was headlined by one of Bollywood brightest and biggest talents, Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, failed. Weighed down by its humungous budget, the film was declared a box office disaster. “Frankly it was the film that failed Hrithik and not vice versa. Hrithik is always top-notch in every film he does,” says a trade source.

That don’t impress him much

Except for extended cameos in Alia Bhatt’s Alpha (a box office dud) and Rajnikanth’s Jailer 2, a super-hit, the light-eyed actor, who challenged the supremacy of the Khan-triumvirate with his debut in his father, Rakesh Roshan’s blockbuster, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000), has not shown too much interest in any acting project.

Indefatigable aura

Contrary to belief, Hrithik has not been in hibernation. He is fully visible in advertisement commercials and also creates a stir when he comes live on social-media with steady-date Saba Azad, whom he has been in a steady relationship with since 2021. He is also assiduously dedicated to his fitness and lifestyle brand.

Saba has his heart

A short while ago, there were short-lived rumours of trouble in paradise; it turned out to be a false-alarm. To reiterate his commitment to Saba, who turned 40 on November 1, Hrithik penned a heartfelt note for her. He professed a public, “I love you” and indicated how he wished to spend a lot of time with her. So much so, that there were whispers of a permanent commitment from their close friends’ circle. Read what you can into that. Mmmm…

Formidable challenge for filmmakers

A ₹5000-crore (gross) annual turnover industry is unable to tempt one of their biggest names! If you thought the biggest makers in Hindi—like YRF, etc. are not trying to woo him, think again. We know the actor is on top of the mind of majority Bollywood heavyweight directors whenever a new film is conceived. “It has never been easy to tempt my son,” Rakesh Roshan said on an earlier occasion. “He’s a perfectionist and convincing him is a Herculean task.”

The closest temptation for HR was…

Post War 2, there was widespread speculation of Hrithik directing and acting in Krrish 4. It was to mark HR’s directorial debut and also a co-production between his home banner Filmkraft and YRF. As of today, the chatter on this has quieted down. Names like Rekha, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and even the extra-terrestrial being Jadoo (who appeared in Koi…Mil Gaya, 2003) appear on the tentative casting sheet.

Money has never held a lure for this superstar

Most superstars give in to the temptation of money when it comes to signing a film. For Hrithik that can never happen. If he did a cameo in Alpha, it was because it’s a part of YRF’s ongoing spy-universe. Having headlined—War (2019) and War 2, and having done a cameo in Tiger 3 (2023), HR’s guest appearance in Alpha was a natural part of the progression. As far as Jailer 2 goes, the Hindi cinema superstar brought the house down with his slick gang lord appearance. While popular belief is that he got tempted by the rumoured ₹25 crore fee he was offered, however Hrithik is said to have waived his fee. As per insiders, he only did that cameo as a mark of deep respect for Rajinikanth, who he has known and revered since Rakesh Roshan’s Bhagwaan Dada (1986). In fact, Hrithik played a child-actor in that film and Rajini was a legend even back then.

Will Hrithik’s hiatus last as long as SRK’s?

It’s a million-dollar question. Before him, Shah Rukh Khan retreated in 2018 and made a grand comeback in 2023 (with Pathaan and Jawan). Looks like HR is on a similar trail. Bollywood is waiting with bated breath as to when Eve (read this as filmmakers) can get Hrithik to bite the apple.