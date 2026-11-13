Wildwood Review: Laika’s Stop-Motion Fantasy Is Visually Spellbinding And Engaging | File photo

Title: Wildwood



Director: Travis Knight



Cast: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina



Where: In theatres.



Rating: 3 1/2 Stars



Review



Some forests are best admired from a distance. Others have a nasty habit of swallowing you whole. Wildwood, directed by Travis Knight, belongs firmly in the latter category, inviting audiences into an enchanted wilderness where talking animals, sinister alliances and flying menaces make a family outing seem positively reckless.



Based on Colin Meloy’s fantasy novel, the story follows 13-year-old Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), whose baby brother Mac is abducted by crows. Accompanied by her classmate Curtis (Jacob Tremblay), she ventures into the mysterious Impassable Wilderness, a strange kingdom inhabited by anthropomorphic creatures, warring factions and questionable political leadership. Their quest to rescue Mac brings them face-to-face with Alexandra (Carey Mulligan), a former governess whose devastating personal loss has driven her toward increasingly sinister choices.





Knight, working with a screenplay by Chris Butler, weaves together fantasy, coming-of-age drama, dark humour and genuine horror. The film's willingness to venture into uncomfortable territory, particularly around grief, makes it more mature than its fairy-tale trappings suggest. Alexandra's motivation is especially interesting, giving the antagonist an emotional dimension beyond the usual appetite for power.



However, ambition occasionally gets the better of the storytelling. With rival factions, competing interests and characters demanding attention, the narrative becomes overpopulated. Prue's emotional journey could have been more sharply defined, while certain character arcs and revelations feel hurried. At 131 minutes, the film could also benefit from judicious pruning.



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Actors’ Performance



The voice cast is a considerable asset. Lee brings energy and conviction to Prue, while Tremblay gives Curtis an appealing combination of awkwardness and unexpected courage. Mulligan lends Alexandra an unsettling vulnerability, making her more than a conveniently wicked adversary. Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina and Richard E. Grant add personality to the colourful supporting ensemble. Tom Waits is particularly memorable as the fiercely loyal coyote soldier Maksim. Even characters with limited screen time leave their mark.



Music and Aesthetics



Laika's stop-motion craftsmanship is the film's greatest calling card. Cinematographer Caleb Deschanel captures the Pacific Northwest's lush landscapes and the wilderness's gothic corners with remarkable visual imagination. The painstakingly constructed puppets, elaborate sets and expressive character movements give the film a tactile quality that digital animation rarely replicates. Dario Marianelli's orchestral score, enriched by folk strings and guitar, complements the shifting moods without overwhelming the action.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, the film dazzles with handcrafted magic and emotional depth, although its sprawling narrative occasionally loses its way.