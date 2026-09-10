Who Was Hunter Hardin Aka LuLu LoveBottom? OnlyFans Creator Dies At 31 After Sharing 'Goodbye' Post

Who was Hardin aka LuLu LoveBottom? | Photo via Instagram

OnlyFans creator and burlesque performer LuLu LoveBottom, also known online as Hunter Hardin, died at the age of 31. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to People that the performer, whose birth name was Lucas Drake, died on September 7. The news came shortly after LuLu shared a heartbreaking message with followers on Instagram. In the post, the performer appeared to bid farewell to friends and followers, writing, "I love you and I’m sorry I was unable to make it to the end. Goodbye forever. Love, LuLu."

The caption also contained a message about personal heartbreak. "Been hurt for the last time by someone I shared my heart with."

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson who spoke to the outlet, officers responded to a call concerning a "death investigation" at 11:22 am on September 7. Authorities later classified the case as a "completed death report" and said it was not considered suspicious.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Who was Hunter Hardin?

Before entering adult entertainment, LuLu had a background in competitive sports. He was a State Champion high school athlete who participated in football and crew.

Hardin also created adult content for his OnlyFans page and was reportedly photographed nude alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race star Utica Queen.

In a 2025 interview with OutSports, LuLu spoke about his enduring love for sports, saying he followed games and statistics closely. He also credited football training with giving him structure during a difficult period in his family life.

He eventually brought that athletic discipline into his career as a burlesque performer. Speaking about the way his performances allowed him to explore different sides of his identity, LuLu said, "It allows me to identify my femininity with my masculinity," the model continued. "There’s a lot of musculature to what I do. I’m oiled up, but I let myself express my femininity as well. It feels authentic and reflects the journey I saw for myself when I was younger."

LuLu had also previously spoken about struggling with depression and how sports provided an outlet.

"I’ve dealt with a lot of depression in my life, and sports was relief from that," he said. "The gym, practice, I’ll always be a fan because of that."

LuLu LoveBottom's friend confirms death

Following LuLu's final Instagram message, drag performer Asura, who described themselves as LuLu's best friend, informed followers that the performer had died. According to Out Magazine, Asura said LuLu's roommates found him and contacted emergency services.

"Hey everyone—Lulu’s best friend here. His roommates broke down his door and called paramedics but unfortunately it was far too late to resuscitate him," they wrote, per Out Magazine. "Lulu has sadly passed away and I’m so truly sorry to anyone that knew him."

Asura later paid tribute to LuLu in a separate post on September 8, remembering the impact he had on people around him.

"Never before, or since, have I met anyone that could light up a room like you could," Asura penned Sept. 8. "You’ve touched so many people’s lives with such impact that you’ve spun entire communities through the love and positivity that you radiated."

They also praised LuLu's confidence, determination and influence on others.

"Your fearlessness was palpable. Your confidence and ambition constantly raised the bar for you, our community, and those you cherished," they continued, before signing off to their "guardian angel," "Rest in power, Lulu Lovebottom."