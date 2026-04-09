Who Is Ketamine Queen Aka Jasveen Sangha, The Drug Dealer Sentenced For 15 Years In Friends Star Matthew Perry's Death Case?

Ketamine Queen Aka Jasveen Sangha / Matthew Perry | Instagram

Friends star Matthew Perry passed away in 2023 at the age of 54, and according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, the primary cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine. On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, a British-American drug dealer named Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in connection with the death of Perry. Sangha pleaded guilty to five felony charges, including the distribution of ketamine, resulting in the Friends star's death.

Who is Jasveen Sangha, aka Ketamine Queen?

According to Sangha's Wikipedia page, the 42-year-old was born in London but is of Punjabi origin. Her parents, Nilem Singh and Baljeet Singh Chhokar, were entrepreneurs. After her remarriage, her family shifted to Calabasas, California.

Sangha graduated with a bachelor's degree in social sciences from the University of California, Irvine. Later, in 2010, she earned an M.B.A. from Hult International Business School in London. She was involved with a business in Studio City, Los Angeles, known as the Stiletto Nail Bar.

Jasveen Sangha Instagram

Sangha has an open Instagram account on which she has 12.3k followers. Her Instagram bio reads, "Curator | Art | Events | Music. Hult Business School MBA 2010, UC Irvine BA ‘05, Calabasas High ‘01. 'The eyes are useless when the mind is blind.'"

Her last Instagram post was in August 2024. Since then, she has been in prison. Now, on her Instagram posts, many netizens are commenting and calling her a 'murderer.'

Jasveen Sangha–Matthew Perry death case

Sangha was arrested in March 2024 on drug charges, but she was released on a $100,000 bond. However, she was arrested again in August 2024 for her specific role in Perry's death.

In September 2025, she pleaded guilty to five federal charges: running a place where drugs were used, distributing drugs that led to someone's death, and three separate counts of distributing ketamine.