Who Is Hansika Krishna? Know About 20-Year-Old Influencer Facing Backlash Over Alleged Bold Leaked Video

Social media influencer Hansika Krishna recently found herself at the centre of online discussions after an alleged video linked to her surfaced on social media platforms. The clip, which has reportedly been circulating on X and other platforms, sparked debate over whether it originated from her Instagram subscription content.

In the bold video, Hansika is seen grooving in a pink sleeveless crop camisole with thin white straps.

As conversations around the controversy continue to grow online, many users have also been searching to know more about Hansika and her background.

hansubeeeey aka hansika krishna 🤍♾️ pic.twitter.com/NsuTpXzWfA — 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙚 (@Twilightmoon4u) May 6, 2026

Who Is Hansika Krishna?

Hansika, 20, is a social media influencer and content creator from Kerala. She is the youngest daughter of actor-politician Krishnakumar and belongs to a family well-known among Malayalam audiences through cinema, television, and digital platforms.

Her sisters, Ahaana Krishna and Ishaani Krishna, are both active in the Malayalam film industry. Unlike them, Hansika built her popularity primarily through social media, especially with Instagram reels and dance videos.

Currently, Hansika enjoys a strong digital presence with nearly 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Her reels regularly receive high engagement and wide viewership online.

What Is The Viral Video Controversy?

According to a report by Manorama Online and Filmibeat, the video currently being discussed online was allegedly not available on Hansika’s public social media accounts. Several online users have speculated that the clip may have originally been uploaded for paid subscribers before later appearing on other platforms.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the authenticity or origin of the circulating video. Some reports also claimed that the video might be 'AI'.

As the clip gained traction online, criticism directed at Hansika and her family also increased. Some users alleged that the controversy may have been used to attract more paid subscribers. Others pointed to reports claiming that her Instagram subscription price increased from Rs 299 to Rs 390 during the ongoing discussions.

A section of social media users also questioned whether the viral clip may have been altered using artificial intelligence or deepfake technology. So far, no verified technical analysis confirming either possibility has been made public.

As of May 7, Hansika has not released any official statement regarding the controversy.

Apart from her influencer career, Hansika is also preparing to step into mainstream cinema. She is expected to star opposite Naslen in the upcoming Malayalam film Bachelor Party 2 D'eux, marking one of her first major acting projects.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.