Who Is Golshifteh Farahani, Actress Allegedly In 'Platonic Relationship' With French President Emmanuel Macron?

French media reports linking Emmanuel Macron to Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani have sparked discussion across France and on social media. According to the reports, the French President allegedly shared a months-long “platonic relationship” with the actress, leading to speculation about his personal life.

According to CNN News18, the reports further claimed that France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron allegedly discovered personal exchanges between the two last year, which reportedly created tension within the presidential couple’s marriage. However, neither Macron’s office nor Golshifteh Farahani has issued an official response to the claims so far.

Amid the growing buzz, many people online have been searching to know more about Golshifteh Farahani and her journey.

🔴🇫🇷 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢 — Emmanuel Macron aurait entretenu pendant plusieurs mois une relation « platonique » avec l’actrice Golshifteh Farahani.



Le président lui aurait envoyé des « messages qui sont allés assez loin », dont : « Je vous trouve très jolie ».



Ces échanges… pic.twitter.com/Eqx7yMk9E0 — Bastion (@BastionMediaFR) May 13, 2026

Who Is Golshifteh Farahani?

Golshifteh Farahani is an Iranian-French actress known for her work across Iranian, French, and Hollywood films. Born in Tehran, Iran, she comes from an artistic background as the daughter of theatre director and actor Behzad Farahani. She began acting at a young age and landed her breakthrough role at just 14 in filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui’s film The Pear Tree.

Over the years, Farahani built a strong filmography with acclaimed performances in movies such as M for Mother, Body of Lies, About Elly, The Patience Stone, Paterson, and Girls of the Sun. International audiences also recognised her for her role as Nik Khan in Extraction and Extraction 2. She currently stars in the sci-fi series Invasion.

In 2023, she was selected as a jury member for the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. More recently, she led filmmaker Julia Ducournau’s film Alpha, which premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Farahani's involvement in non-film issues

Farahani has also remained vocal about social and humanitarian issues. The 42-year-old actress supports environmental causes and campaigns for tuberculosis eradication in Iran.

According to reports, she has been living in exile since 2008 after refusing to wear a hijab while working in international films.

Farahani's previous relationships

On the personal front, Farahani was previously married to Amin Mahdavi and later had a relationship with French actor Louis Garrel. In 2015, she married Australian Christos Dorje Walker. She later revealed being in another relationship in 2018.

After spending several years in Paris, Farahani moved to Ibiza in 2017 and now reportedly divides her time between Spain and Porto, Portugal.