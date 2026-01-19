Who Is Gilli Nata? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner

Actor and reality TV star Gilli Nata, whose real name is Malavalli Nataraj, won Bigg Boss 12 Kannada on Sunday (January 18). Along with the trophy, he took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto SUV, along with an additional Rs 10 lakh gifted personally by host Kiccha Sudeep.

Soon after he was announced as the winner, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy congratulated him.

Sharing a photo of Gilli on X, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to Gilli Nataniga (Sri Nataraj), the genuine rural talent from Malavalli in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, who has achieved an unprecedented victory in the 12th edition of Kannada's popular reality show Bigg Boss."

The Minister added, "Born as the son of a village farmer, may he who has won the hearts of all Kannadigas attain even greater fame and renown—I extend my best wishes. Likewise, congratulations to Kumari Rakshita Shetty, who emerged as the first runner-up in the final round of the competition."

Who is Gilli Nata?

Gilli was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura village in Karnataka’s Mandya district. Hailing from a modest farming family, his early life was rooted in simplicity. He reportedly completed his schooling in his hometown and later pursued a two-year ITI course.

Before becoming a familiar face on television, Gilli steadily built his career through Kannada TV and social media, where his comic talent began gaining attention. His popularity eventually led him to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada 12, which turned out to be a defining moment in his career.

Reports suggest that prior to his rise as a performer, Gilli had shifted to Bengaluru, where he worked behind the scenes in the film industry as a set assistant. He was also associated with art departments on various projects. During this phase, he explored multiple aspects of storytelling, experimenting with scriptwriting, short films, and comedy skits.

Gilli Nata later made his presence felt on the big screen with roles in films such as Langoti Man (2024), Super Hit, and 1st Day 1st Show (2025). Alongside films, he continued to remain active on Instagram, where his comedy videos resonated with Kannada-speaking audiences.

His popularity further soared with Comedy Kiladigalu Season 4, where he emerged as the first runner-up. Gilli also showcased his versatility on Dance Karnataka Dance.

In addition to reality shows, he contributed to Darshan’s film Devil.