Who Is Antara Banerjee? All About 31-Year-Old Actress Arrested For Allegedly Attacking RPF Personnel With Razor Blade On Train

Who Is Antara Banerjee? | Photo Via Instagram

Model and web series actress Antara Banerjee, 31, was arrested after allegedly stripping and attacking Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with a razor blade aboard the Aravali Express on August 12 following a dispute over her unreserved status. Banerjee, who was reportedly travelling to Surat for a shoot, allegedly entered a reserved AC coach despite carrying a sleeper-class ticket.

Who Is Antara Banerjee?

Antara Banerjee has appeared in several television shows, films and web series. She played a journalist in filmmaker Lom Harsh’s Yeh Hai India.

Read Also Mumbai: Actress Antara Banerjee Arrested For Allegedly Attacking RPF Personnel With Razor On Train

She has also appeared in Ektaa Kapoors Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which starred Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. She reportedly exited the show in 2019.

Banerjee later appeared in crime and anthology shows, including Savdhaan India, Laal Ishq and Gumrah: End of Innocence. Her film debut came in 2014 with The Shaukeens, where she had a cameo appearance. She also appeared in Badho Bahu as Pinky Ahlawat and was associated with Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.

Apart from acting, Banerjee has a background in classical performing arts. She is a trained Kathak dancer and has reportedly been learning the dance form for around 15 years. She has also performed at stage events in Kolkata and trained in classical singing. Banerjee has also taken up modelling assignments for television commercials in the past.

Antara Banerjee’s Early Life And Education

Banerjee was born into a Bengali family in Kolkata and later moved to Mumbai with her parents in 2013 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She enrolled in the Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) programme at Nirmala Niketan College.

However, her demanding television shooting schedule reportedly left her with little time to continue her studies.

Banerjee was last seen in the 2025 show The Last Show.

About The Case

According to the FIR registered on August 13, Banerjee was booked for allegedly endangering safety, causing grievous harm to public servants, assault and intentional insult following the incident aboard the train.

Banerjee was taken into custody by Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) the following morning and was later released on bail after being served a notice.

Borivali GRP Inspector Kunda Gavade reportedly said eyewitnesses indicated that Banerjee may have been distressed after failing to secure an AC coach ticket. When police asked her to contact relatives or legal counsel, she allegedly refused and demanded to be arrested. “She calmed down after the FIR was registered,” Gavade said.

The allegations against Banerjee are based on the police case and eyewitness accounts, and the matter remains subject to further investigation.

As of now, Antara Banerjee has not publicly reacted to the allegations or the case.