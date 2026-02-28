Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi

Who Is Aishwarya Desai? | Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. In January, the makers had unveiled the first poster of the film featuring the two actors, and now, on Friday, one more poster of the movie was unveiled featuring the antagonist, Vivek Oberoi. However, in the poster, there's also an actress who stole the show and became the talk of the town. We are talking Aishwarya Desai.

Who Is Aishwarya Desai?

After the poster was released, she grabbed everyone's attention, and people started wondering who she is. Well, according to IMDb, Aishwarya is an Indian-American actor and model. She has been a part of films like Gully Boy and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The actress has also been a part of a short film titled Rat In The Kitchen.

Aishwarya currently has 41k followers on Instagram. But, we won't be surprised if her follower count increases soon!

In the poster, we can see that Aishwarya is wearing black sunglasses and sitting in front of a table with thite powder. In the film, maybe her character is a drug addict. However, let's wait for the film to know more about her role.

Spirit Release Date

Spirit is slated to release on March 7, 2027, which is the Eid weekend. Fans of Prabhas are super excited for the film, as they can't wait to watch their favourite actor in a movie directed by Vanga.

Spirit Casting

Earlier, there were reports that Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. But, reportedly, the actress demanded an 8-hour work shift after becoming a mother, and the makers didn't agree to it, so she opted out of the film. Later, Triptii replaced Deepika in Spirit.

Well, Spirit is a year away from its release, so let's see what promotional assets the makers will unveil further.