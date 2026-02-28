 Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi

Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi

On Friday, a new poster of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit was unveiled, featuring Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Desai. While the former looked dapper in the poster, it was the latter who stole the show and became the talk of the two. So, who is Aishwarya Desai? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? | Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. In January, the makers had unveiled the first poster of the film featuring the two actors, and now, on Friday, one more poster of the movie was unveiled featuring the antagonist, Vivek Oberoi. However, in the poster, there's also an actress who stole the show and became the talk of the town. We are talking Aishwarya Desai.

Who Is Aishwarya Desai?

After the poster was released, she grabbed everyone's attention, and people started wondering who she is. Well, according to IMDb, Aishwarya is an Indian-American actor and model. She has been a part of films like Gully Boy and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The actress has also been a part of a short film titled Rat In The Kitchen.

Aishwarya currently has 41k followers on Instagram. But, we won't be surprised if her follower count increases soon!

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Final On The Cards? Possible Scenarios Explained
India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Final On The Cards? Possible Scenarios Explained
India-Israel 'Special Strategic Partnership' To Accelerate $500 Billion Electronics Manufacturing Goal By 2030-31: ICEA
India-Israel 'Special Strategic Partnership' To Accelerate $500 Billion Electronics Manufacturing Goal By 2030-31: ICEA
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi

In the poster, we can see that Aishwarya is wearing black sunglasses and sitting in front of a table with thite powder. In the film, maybe her character is a drug addict. However, let's wait for the film to know more about her role.

Spirit Release Date

Spirit is slated to release on March 7, 2027, which is the Eid weekend. Fans of Prabhas are super excited for the film, as they can't wait to watch their favourite actor in a movie directed by Vanga.

Spirit Casting

Earlier, there were reports that Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. But, reportedly, the actress demanded an 8-hour work shift after becoming a mother, and the makers didn't agree to it, so she opted out of the film. Later, Triptii replaced Deepika in Spirit.

Well, Spirit is a year away from its release, so let's see what promotional assets the makers will unveil further.

Follow us on