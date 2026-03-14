'When You Embody The Soul': Varun Dhawan Praises Sunil Grover's Act As Kader Khan On The Great Indian Kapil Show - Watch Video

Sunil Grover / Varun Dhawan | Instagram

Sunil Grover is a fantastic actor, and when he does the mimicry of any other actor in The Great Indian Kapil Show, he leaves the audience speechless. During the ongoing season 4 of the show, he surprised one and all with his act as Aamir Khan, and now, in the upcoming episode, he will be seen mimicking the late actor Kader Khan.

Varun Dhawan and his father, David Dhawan, will be seen as guests in the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4. A couple of promos of the episode have been shared on social media, in which we get to see Sunil as Kader Khan. He is so good that Varun took to Instagram story to praise him. The actor shared a promo of the episode and wrote, "It's not mimickary when you embody the soul (sic)." Check out Varun's post below...

Netizens React To Sunil Grover's Act As Kader Khan

Well, netizens are also very impressed with Sunil's performance as Kader Khan. A netizen commented, "Need a Bollywood film remake where Sunil Grover plays all the characters (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "This is beyond perfection… Sunil is too good (sic)." One more netizen commented, "World is scared of AI

AI is scared of Sunil Grover (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Who Was Kader Khan?

Kader Khan was one of the best comedians in the Hindi film industry. Apart from being an actor, he was also a writer. The late actor worked in more than 300 films, including Himmatwala, Shahenshah, Khoon Bhari Maang, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Hum, Bol Radha Bol, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Judaai, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and others.

He had worked with David Dhawan in many films. In 2018, the actor passed away at the age of 81.