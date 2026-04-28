When Sara Arjun Called Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone 'Inspiration' But Said 'Never Want To Be Someone Else'; 9-Year-Old Video Goes Viral

Young actress Sara Arjun is currently enjoying a surge in popularity following the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid the buzz, an old video of the actress has resurfaced online, winning hearts and going viral on social media.

The clip, believed to be around nine years old, shows a much younger Sara being asked about her role models. Her response has now struck a chord with fans. In the video, she says, "I love the way Alia Bhatt looks and acts, and I really love Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. So, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, but they are not my role models. I just love them; they are my inspirations. But I want to be Sara Arjun, if I am honest. I never want to be like someone else."

Sara Arjun revealed that her inspirations among Hindi actresses are Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, but she also said she wants to be “#SaraArjun” only ❤️#Dhurandhar #Dhurandhar2‌ #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/VmSG5LIDJg — Aditi (@Aditi289867132) April 26, 2026

Her words have gained renewed attention, especially as she continues to make her mark in the industry. The video sparked admiration online, with many praising her clarity and individuality even at a young age.

Sara as a child artist

Sara first stepped into the spotlight as a child artist, gaining recognition through a popular advertisement for Clinic Plus. She later made her film debut at the age of six in the critically acclaimed Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal, where she starred alongside Vikram. Her performance in the film was appreciated and established her as a promising talent early on.

Now, with Dhurandhar 2 performing well, Sara is being hailed as one of the rising stars to watch. She recently shared a heartfelt note on social media, thanking the cast and crew of both films for their support and hard work behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, there are reports that Sara may headline a biopic on legendary actress Madhubala, which is said to be backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Jasmeet K Reen. However, an official confirmation on the project is still awaited.